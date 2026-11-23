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Burbank Chorale will celebrate the holiday season with a festive concert on Sunday, December 6, 2026, at 4 p.m. at St. Francis De Sales Church in Sherman Oaks, California.

The program will feature a selection of holiday favorites and choral masterpieces celebrating the light, hope and joy of the season. Audiences can look forward to familiar selections including Sleigh Ride, Jingle Bells and Silent Night, alongside Eric Whitacre's Lux Aurumque and Handel's Hallelujah Chorus.

Blending traditional holiday music with classical choral works, the concert will offer an afternoon of seasonal music designed to bring audiences together in celebration of the holidays.

The performance will take place at St. Francis De Sales Church, located at 13370 Valleyheart Drive in Sherman Oaks, California.

Advance tickets are $15, with general admission tickets available at the door for $20.

Tickets can be purchased online at burbankchorale.eventbrite.com. For additional information, call 818-759-9177.

The race is on for the Los Angeles Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 8% 2 EDGAR ALLAN POE’S MURDER MYSTERY DINNER PARTY: THE MUSICAL Garry Marshall Theatre 8% 3 LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Altadena Music Theatre 6% 4 HEATED RIVALRY: THE MUSICAL PARODY! Elysian Theatre 5% 5 GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT Conundrum Theatre Company 5% Best Play 1 REALM OF THE RIVER The Roots and Wings Project 12% 2 MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Oberonis: Latino Shakespeare Company 4% 3 1518: THE DANCING PLAGUE Electric Lodge 3% 4 LOS ÚNICOS Frida Kahlo Theater 3% 5 MARISOL Open Fist Theatre Company 3% Favorite Local Theatre 1 The Roots and Wings Project 10% 2 Curtis Theatre 5% 3 Colony Theatre 4% 4 Jaxx Theatre 4% 5 Gem Theatre 4% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Jackson De Lange - FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 6% 2 Leilani Munck - FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 5% 3 Mary Kate Wiles - EDGAR ALLAN POE’S MURDER MYSTERY DINNER PARTY: THE MUSICAL Garry Marshall Theatre 3% 4 August Broussard - GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT Conundrum Theatre Company 3% 5 Angel Reda - THE MUSIC THAT MAKES ME DANCE El Portal Theater 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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