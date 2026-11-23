"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Burbank Chorale to Hold Holiday Concert with Hallelujah Chorus and Silent Night in Sherman Oaks
The program of holiday favorites and choral masterpieces will take place Sunday afternoon at 4:00 PM.
Burbank Chorale will celebrate the holiday season with a festive concert on Sunday, December 6, 2026, at 4 p.m. at St. Francis De Sales Church in Sherman Oaks, California.
The program will feature a selection of holiday favorites and choral masterpieces celebrating the light, hope and joy of the season. Audiences can look forward to familiar selections including Sleigh Ride, Jingle Bells and Silent Night, alongside Eric Whitacre's Lux Aurumque and Handel's Hallelujah Chorus.
Blending traditional holiday music with classical choral works, the concert will offer an afternoon of seasonal music designed to bring audiences together in celebration of the holidays.
The performance will take place at St. Francis De Sales Church, located at 13370 Valleyheart Drive in Sherman Oaks, California.
Advance tickets are $15, with general admission tickets available at the door for $20.
Tickets can be purchased online at burbankchorale.eventbrite.com. For additional information, call 818-759-9177.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
|
How to Write a Holiday
North Coast Repertory (12/16-12/27)
|
‘Romeo and Juliet: Time Enough for Love’
Atwater Village Theatre (11/13-12/19)
|
Assassins
The Actors Company — The Other Space (11/06-11/29) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|
It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play
Curtis Theatre (12/17-12/20)
|
Purpose
Geffen Playhouse (11/11-12/20) PHOTOS
|
Storm Large: Holiday Ordeal
Beverly O'Neill Theater (12/12-12/12)
|
Studio Cabaret: Meselfm Himself & Herself
George Nakano Theatre (2/05-2/06)
|
A Jet Set Christmas! Adds Jazz and Joy to Carols and Holiday Sing-Alongs
Sierra Madre Playhouse (12/20-12/20)
|
The Importance of Being Earnest
South Coast Repertory (1/23-3/20)
|
DISNEY'S THE LION KING
Hollywood Pantages Theatre (12/17-2/13)
Popular episode