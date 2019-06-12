British-American Comedy Duo Brings The Spirit Of Independence Day To Second City

Viral and prolific married comedy duo We Are Thomasse is coming back to Second City (Hollywood) this July 11th at 9 pm, bringing with them the spirit of independence and special guest performer James Bachman (That Mitchell and Webb Look in the UK), showcasing We Are Thomasse's rarely-performed three-person sketches.

Unofficial Indie Darlings of comedy, "We Are Thomasse" is a British-American comedy couple comprised of Sarah Ann Masse and Nick Afka Thomas. With an online following of over 70k, and a monthly live show at The Second City in Hollywood, they offer hints of Monty Python's wackiness and Carol Burnett's wit while addressing awkward history and tricky social issues. We Are Thomasse serves up a unique brand of squeaky clean, yet twisted, sketch comedy covering the Revolutionary War, Feminist Fairy Tales, Polite Sex and everything in between. The duo is known worldwide, having performed to full houses in Los Angeles, New York, Austin, London, Paris, and Amsterdam, and pulling in over 13 million views on Facebook, Funny or Die, and YouTube with their digital content. Check out their hilarious sketch featuring Jason Mraz here.

Come check out the show on July 11th at 9 pm to see what all the buzz is out!

Their Second City Hollywood residency will repeat until October 2019. Upcoming dates are August 8th at 9pm, September 12th at 9pm, and October 10th at 9pm. You can purchase additional tickets here.





