Blood On The Saddle to Perform at The Redwood Bar in Downtown Los Angeles

NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Pioneering country punks, Blood on the Saddle return to the Redwood Bar in downtown Los Angeles, California, on Saturday, November 14, 2026, with supporting acts Celebrity Telethon and Tenement Rats. The band is celebrating the 40th anniversary of their 1986 sophomore album "Poison Love," reissued August 28, 2026, through Ton-Up Records.

The reissue features all the tracks from the original release, including bonus material. Music videos of the band performing the album's title song, Poison Love, Promise Your Heart To Me, and I'm Gonna Steal You Away are available on Vevo, the music video network.

Formed in 1983 by guitar virtuoso Greg Davis with bass player Ron Botelho, drummer Hermann Senac, and Annette Zilinskas, who joined as co-lead singer. The band has released 11 albums and is credited with laying the foundation for the alt-country genre in the 90s. The band's current lineup is Greg Davis (Vocals, Guitar), Dave Frappier (Drums), and Al Garcia (Bass).

The Redwood Bar

316 W. 2nd St.

Los Angeles, CA 90012

Ton-Up Records & Music Publishing is an independent record label and music publishing company formed in 2009 by musician Eddie Star (Eddie Star & The Zero Effect, JoyBox). In addition to Star's music, the roster includes Blood on the Saddle, Greg Davis, Philip Paul Kelly, Toy Machine Gun, and the solo catalog of 1960s legend Dean Ford of The Marmalade fame.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming