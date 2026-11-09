Beth Lapides to Bring Solo Show IT'S A LOT to El Cid in Silver Lake

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Legendary alternative comedy artist, writer and UnCabaret creator Beth Lapides brings her acclaimed solo show, It's A Lot, to El Cid Sunset on Friday, November 20 at 7:00 p.m.

Part comedy, part storytelling, part concert, It's A Lot is a funny, soulful exploration of what happens when life demands that we change. The show combines music and Lapides' inimitable blend of heartfelt storytelling and perspective-shifting comedy about courage, reinvention, second chances, and finding meaning in a world of accelerating change.

Directed by Sue Wolf and accompanied by acclaimed pianist and Music Director Mitch Kaplan and band, Lapides draws on a lifetime of making art and making change, weaving together sharp comedy, vulnerability, original music, and stories of creative risk, unexpected turns, and starting again. Hailed by the Los Angeles Times as the 'godmother of alternative comedy,' Lapides delivers an evening that is intimate, irreverent, and inspiring.

The production comes to El Cid following shows at The Lyric Hyperion, Creative Alliance in Baltimore, and a celebrated Palm Springs engagement that earned a BroadwayWorld.com Best Cabaret nomination as well as a series of pop-up performances at UnCabaret at El Cid, where the show continues to evolve.

Lapides weaves together stories of eviction, recovery, manifestation, creative reinvention, and the origins of the groundbreaking UnCabaret, which she created in 1993 and which helped launch the alternative comedy movement. At a moment when the world can feel like, well, a lot, It's A Lot offers an honest, irreverent, and ultimately uplifting look at what it takes to keep creating-your work, yourself, and your life-through change.

It's A Lot arrives at El Cid (4212 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029). Tickets are $24, with VIP packages available for $35. Tickets are available at https://itsalotnovember20.eventbrite.com

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