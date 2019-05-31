Bespoke Plays Ends First Season With A Double Feature Of Sci-Fi Romances By Christine Boylan

On June 13 & 15: an engineer has a lusty, dark night of the soul with her android creation in Analogue, a sci-fi tango about how to define human, and how to transcend it. Mary Chieffo (STAR TREK DISCOVERY) and Alan Smyth (BETTER THINGS, Zealot at South Coast Rep) star in this reading of the newest play by Christine Boylan (THE PUNISHER, CLOAK & DAGGER) under the direction of Mike Rozycki.

Then, on June 21 at 8 p.m. join us for an encore performance (by popular demand!) of the reading that launched Bespoke Plays, Christine Boylan's Meet Cute. Directed by Gina Young (Femmes: A Tragedy, SORORITY) Meet Cute tells the story of two women who meet in a bar for the first time, or is it the twelfth? Nicol Paone and Nicole DeSousa lead a cast completed by Victoria Ortiz, Rachael Hip Flores and Lisa Dinkins. This all female sci-fi rom-com, will be presented as a Pride Celebration and benefit for the Los Angeles LGBT Center.

Both of these readings will take place at The Pico (10508 Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90064). Don't forget to join us after the show for a drink (15% off) at The Stalking Horse Brewery and Freehouse.

Tickets can for Analogue can be reserved at: https://analogue.brownpapertickets.com.

Tickets for Meet Cute can be reserved at: https://meetcute.brownpapertickets.com





