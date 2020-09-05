Becca B. Brings The Theatre Conversation Back To Life In New Interview Show

On her new series Backstage with Becca B, Brown interviews some of the best talent in theatre from LA to Broadway.

Without theatre our lives feel a little emptier these days right? Well, Becca Brown has decided to find a way to bring the theatre conversation back. On her new series Backstage with Becca B, Brown interviews some of the best talent in theatre from LA to Broadway via Zoom during this difficult time. Interviews include Pablo Rossil, Amanda Kruger, Parissa Koo, Alex Nee, Janaya Jones, Shelley Regner, Matthew Scott Montgomery, Michael Thomas Grant, Olivia Valli, Lila Coogan, Jordan Ross, Lindsay Pearce, John Krause, Molly McCook, Claire Blackwelder, Jordan Kai Burnett, Talia Suskauer, Sarah Anne Fernandez, Jennafer Newberry, John Battagliese, Natalie Wisdom, Brian Logan Dales, Greer Grammer, and Chadd McMillian.

Future interviews so far will include Zach Spound, Keri Rene Fuller, Caelan Creaser, Natalie Lander, Afra Hines, Eva Tavares, Kalyn West, and more. Find out more about your favorite talent in these fun and informative interviews! Look for Becca's interview series on YouTube, Instagram, Apple Podcasts, Anchor.FM, and Facebook and more.

Check out her latest interview with Greer Grammer here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UfYmrSOJ4wQ&t=1s

