Basiani - The State Ensemble of Georgian Folk Singing Returns to BroadStage

The performance is on Friday, November 4 at 7:30pm at the Santa Monica Performing Arts Center.

Oct. 18, 2022  
Basiani - The State Ensemble of Georgian Folk Singing returns for one evening presented by BroadStage at The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage on Friday, November 4 at 7:30pm at the Santa Monica Performing Arts Center.

Singing in three-voiced polyphony harking back to the 10th century, one of the world's greatest choral groups returns to the United States from their home country of Georgia for an offsite engagement at the First Presbyterian Church of Santa Monica. Praised by The Wall Street Journal for their "bright, crisp voices," this striking male acapella ensemble captivates audiences with a program featuring folk and traditional songs, monastic chants, religious hymns, and epic ballads full of complex harmonies and colorful melodies.

Tickets starting at $45 are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2203852®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fbroadstage.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/ or by calling 310.434.3200, or visiting the box office at 1310 11th St. Santa Monica CA 90401, beginning two hours prior to performance.



