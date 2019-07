BWW Review: DAMES AT SEA Cruises Thru Causing A Tidal Wave Of Top-Deck Entertainment At The Sierra Madre Theatre

This Theatre/Company/Production has such a crew to make this a sparkling, entertaining, visually captivating, humming-and-swaying inducing splash of an enjoyable voyage. All the ingredients are there; it's a cornucopia of early musicals a la 42nd Street meets Mickey and Judy Broadway Tony Nom fare.

When you have experienced performers who have done it all in their careers in key roles putting together a musical production of this type, it is quite apparent in the outcome. With the esteemed team that is at the "helm" of this production, Director Josh Finkel, Choreographer Jeffrey Scott Parsons , Costumes Designed by Shon LeBlanc , Lighting Design by Derek Jones, Artistic Director of the Sierra Madre Theatre Christian Lebano , and Live One-Man-Orchestra Sean Paxton; (Google all!) it is full tilt ahead and all aboard for an evening of superb and satisfying entertainment.

I have a special appreciation for artists who really learn their craft; that surround their entire lives dedicated to observation, listening, learning, searching then discovering, creating, improving, perfecting and twerking it a bit to make it organic and unique.

th "nothing but tap shoes in her suitcase and a prayer in her heart

,

"

a

s fate would have it, she is immediately cast in the chorus of a Broadway show.

Of course she's a helluva tap dancer, learns quick, fits into all the costumes and has perfect pitch.

When

it looks like the

theatre

will have

to close, Ruby's

brand-new

songwriting sailor boyfriend

, Dick, played keenly by Aaron Shaw

persuade the Captain of

Dick's

ship to allow the show to

come aboard

.

The Captain, played tongue-in-cheek by Chuck McLane , is all for uniting with his long-lost flame, the irresistible, alluring Mona. His double-casting as Hennessey, the theatre owner/stage manager with a heart gives him a chance to play more emotions, all convincingly. The entire cast sings, dances, acts and has a grand time doing it, so much so that it's infectious, and you just can't help lapping up the hope and perseverance, and feel the genuine enthusiasm that it's all gonna work out marvelously!

Casting is spot on. Starring as Ruby, Katie Franquiera fills the role with all the right stuff. She's a delightful, sassy, hard-working gal from Utah, fresh off the bus that has big dreams and loads of spunk. Wi