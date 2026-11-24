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Open Fist Theatre Company will present Both: A Hard Day's Silent Night, a holiday charity concert that retells the Christmas story entirely through Gospel renditions of iconic Beatles songs, performed by a choir and live band. The annual concert has been running since 2009, with proceeds supporting Heart of Los Angeles (HOLA), which provides underserved children with academic, arts, athletics and wellness programs.

Featuring music by The Beatles, Both: A Hard Day's Silent Night was conceived by Mark Wilson, with Gospel arrangements by Jason Paige, music direction by Chris Wabich, choreography by Eboni Nichols and direction by Martha Demson. The concert is presented by Open Fist Theatre Company, under the artistic direction of Demson.

Performances will take place on Thursday, December 17 at 8 p.m. and Friday, December 18 at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. at The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage, located at 1310 11th St., Santa Monica, CA 90401.

The race is on for the Los Angeles Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 EDGAR ALLAN POE’S MURDER MYSTERY DINNER PARTY: THE MUSICAL Garry Marshall Theatre 9% 2 FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 8% 3 LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Altadena Music Theatre 6% 4 HEATED RIVALRY: THE MUSICAL PARODY! Elysian Theatre 5% 5 GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT Conundrum Theatre Company 5% Best Play 1 REALM OF THE RIVER The Roots and Wings Project 12% 2 MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Oberonis: Latino Shakespeare Company 4% 3 1518: THE DANCING PLAGUE Electric Lodge 3% 4 MARISOL Open Fist Theatre Company 3% 5 LOS ÚNICOS Frida Kahlo Theater 3% Favorite Local Theatre 1 The Roots and Wings Project 10% 2 Curtis Theatre 5% 3 Colony Theatre 4% 4 Jaxx Theatre 4% 5 Conundrum Theatre Company 3% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Jackson De Lange - FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 6% 2 Leilani Munck - FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 5% 3 Mary Kate Wiles - EDGAR ALLAN POE’S MURDER MYSTERY DINNER PARTY: THE MUSICAL Garry Marshall Theatre 4% 4 Angel Reda - THE MUSIC THAT MAKES ME DANCE El Portal Theater 3% 5 August Broussard - GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT Conundrum Theatre Company 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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