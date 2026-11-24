"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
BOTH: A HARD DAY'S SILENT NIGHT is Coming to Open Fist Theatre Company
Proceeds from the event will support Heart of Los Angeles.
Open Fist Theatre Company will present Both: A Hard Day's Silent Night, a holiday charity concert that retells the Christmas story entirely through Gospel renditions of iconic Beatles songs, performed by a choir and live band. The annual concert has been running since 2009, with proceeds supporting Heart of Los Angeles (HOLA), which provides underserved children with academic, arts, athletics and wellness programs.
Featuring music by The Beatles, Both: A Hard Day's Silent Night was conceived by Mark Wilson, with Gospel arrangements by Jason Paige, music direction by Chris Wabich, choreography by Eboni Nichols and direction by Martha Demson. The concert is presented by Open Fist Theatre Company, under the artistic direction of Demson.
Performances will take place on Thursday, December 17 at 8 p.m. and Friday, December 18 at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. at The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage, located at 1310 11th St., Santa Monica, CA 90401.
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