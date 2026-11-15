"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
BIG FISH Will Take The Stage At Conundrum Theatre Company
Performances will run December 4-13 at The Broadwater Theatre Main Stage in Hollywood.
Conundrum Theatre Company is set to present Big Fish, the both heartwarming and heartbreaking musical based on the celebrated novel by Daniel Wallace and the acclaimed film directed by Tim Burton. Performances will run December 4-13 at The Broadwater Theatre Main Stage in Hollywood.
Featuring music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa and a book by John August, Big Fish celebrates the power of storytelling, the bonds of family, and the extraordinary ways we choose to remember the people we love. Through fantastical adventures, mythical characters, and a beautiful score, the musical explores the line between reality and imagination.
The story follows the life of Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman whose larger-than-life stories captivate everyone around him, especially his loving wife, Sandra. But their son, Will, about to become a father himself, is determined to uncover the truth behind his father's epic tales.
Big Fish stars Tucker Martin as Edward, Allegra Greenawalt as Sandra, Zach Troutman as Will, and Yazmine Ocampo as Josephine. The cast features Benjamin Figueroa (Young Will/Will's Son), Kavi Jain (Young Will/Will's Son), Pales Gensler (Karl), Julia McElheron (Amos), V Barder (The Witch), Shelby Wuitschick (Jenny Hill), Brennan Hilger (Don Price), Adam Jacobsen (Zacky Price), John Everson (Doctor Bennett), Leo Tamez (Red Fang), Alleanna Torres, Brooklinn Leimomi Lee Hooser, Kenna Mitchum, Kiera Morris, Kimberly Butler, Kylie Buckles-Hall, Michael Sweeney, and Natalie Riddick.
Tickets are $30 and are available at conundrumtheatreco.com/bigfish.
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