BECOMING AUSTIN NATION To Be Presented By P3 Theatre Company

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On Wednesday, November 18, at 7:30 p.m., P3 Theatre Company's Cozy Cabaret will present Becoming Austin Nation: From Crack to PhD, a Drag Queen's Story at Beaches Tropicana in West Hollywood. Written and performed by Nation, the 75-minute autobiographical solo show is an unflinching yet entertaining exploration of a life that could have ended many times over but instead became a remarkable story of reinvention.

At 26, Nation was diagnosed with HIV during an era when the diagnosis carried terrifying uncertainty. He witnessed the devastation of the AIDS epidemic, losing friends and confronting his own mortality. Years later, struggling with crack addiction, he faced another crossroads that threatened to derail his future.

But Nation's story doesn't end there.Finding sobriety at 40, he began rebuilding his life, ultimately earning nursing degrees and a PhD and becoming a nursing professor at California State University, Fullerton. Along the way, he discovered another powerful form of self-expression: drag.

Enter A'Freeka Nature. With humor, honesty and theatrical flair, Nation recounts his journey from Milwaukee to Southern California, sharing the experiences that shaped his identity as a gay man, educator, survivor and performer. The production culminates in his onstage transformation into A'Freeka Nature, a vibrant expression of the confidence and freedom he fought to reclaim.

The result is more than a conventional coming-out or recovery story. Becoming Austin Nation is a celebration of second chances, resilience and the extraordinary possibilities that emerge when someone refuses to let their darkest chapters define the rest of their life.

Nominated for a BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Award for Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance and following an Off-Off-Broadway engagement in New York City, Nation brings his personal story to the heart of West Hollywood for one night only.

The performance also carries a timely community-health connection. There will be an anonymous HIV and STD testing van available on site the day of the show offering attendees an opportunity to engage with an issue that remains deeply connected to Nation's life and work.

Presented as part of P3 Theatre Company's Cozy Cabaret series, the evening combines the intimacy of personal storytelling with the energy, humor and unapologetic self-expression of drag.

The performance will take place on November 18th at 7:30pm at Beaches Tropicana, 8911 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood, CA 90069. Admission: Ages 21 and older. Two-item food-and-beverage minimum per person. The kitchen opens at 5 p.m., with happy hour drink prices available until showtime. Tickets can be purchased at: https://p3theatre.biz/austin/

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