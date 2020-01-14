BAT OUT OF HELL - THE MUSICAL is Coming to the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood In April 2020

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood has announced a partnership with Nederlander Worldwide Entertainment to bring all the excitement of Broadway theater to Hollywood, FL, and the new Hard Rock Live entertainment venue. The first production, slated for an April 7 - 19, 2020 run, is Jim Steinman's Bat Out of Hell - The Musical which includes the legendary anthems of Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf and iconic hits from the best-selling "Bat Out of Hell" albums, including the songs "You Took The Words Right Out Of My Mouth," "Bat Out Of Hell," "I Would Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That)" and "Two Out Of Three Ain't Bad," as well as two previously unreleased songs, "What Part of My Body Hurts the Most" and "Not Allowed to Love."

Ticket prices range from $39 - $109 Monday through Thursday and $49 - $129 Friday through Sunday. Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. American Express cardholders can purchase tickets starting Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 10 a.m. Fans can access venue presale tickets beginning Thursday, Jan. 16 at 10 a.m. through Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood's Facebook and Twitter pages. All seating is reserved. Tickets are available at www.myhrl.com. Doors open one hour prior to show time.

Bat Out of Hell - The Musical wowed critics and public alike when it played limited seasons at Manchester Opera House, London Coliseum and London's Dominion Theatre from 2017 - 2019. The musical also ran successfully in Canada, Germany and at New York's City Center last summer. Bat Out of Hell - The Musical won the Radio 2 Audience Award for Best Musical at the Evening Standard Awards and was nominated for eight WhatsOnStage Awards, including Best New Musical.

Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical has book, music and lyrics by Jim Steinman, direction by Jay Scheib, choreography adapted by Xena Gusthart, with musical supervision and additional arrangements by Michael Reed, set and costume design by Jon Bausor, original costume designs by Meentje Nielsen, video design by Finn Ross, lighting design by Patrick Woodroffe, sound design by Gareth Owen, orchestration by Steve Sidwell and casting by Anne Vosser.

The tour of Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical is produced by David Sonenberg, Michael Cohl & Tony Smith, with executive producer Julian Stoneman.

"Music is center stage to the Hard Rock brand and we are honored to collaborate with Nederlander Worldwide Entertainment Group to bring Broadway to Hollywood," said Chairman of Hard Rock International and CEO of Seminole Gaming Jim Allen. "Each selected production pays tribute to music and legends, and we can't wait to see these stellar casts light up the new Hard Rock Live stage." "We are proud to partner with such a global entertainment brand, Hard Rock International, and Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood," said Robert Nederlander Jr., Nederlander Worldwide Entertainment President and CEO. "Nederlander Worldwide Entertainment looks forward to bringing these fan-favorite shows to this impressive performance space in 2020 and beyond."





