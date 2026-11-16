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Arroyo Repertory Theatre will present Double Joy!, two holiday comedies directed by Dr. Jude Lucas, playing in repertory November 28 through December 20 at Art on Fig, ART's new home in Eagle Rock. Audiences can catch one show or both; on closing day, Sunday, December 20, both play back to back.

In Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!), three actors arrive to perform A Christmas Carol yet again, and two of them would rather do anything else. Instead they tear through every holiday story they can think of, from Rudolph's long-lost cousin and a homemade Grinch to a dangerous fruitcake, before it all collides in a mash-up of A Christmas Carol and It's a Wonderful Life.

In 10 Ways to Survive the Holidays, one narrator loves every holiday and the other would rather hibernate until New Year's. Together they guide the audience through ten hazards of the season: a family photo shoot that won't end, carolers who refuse to leave, Ghostbusters versus the Ghosts of Christmas and a Grinch gone all-in on inflatables.

Every Christmas Story features Tucker Futrell, Felipe Galvez and Doug Rynerson. 10 Ways features Darwin Lujan, Kat Prado-Ventress, Eleanor Galvez, Rena Simon, Matthew Parra, Jarrol Taylor, Nico Garcia-Corona, Spencer Raines, Anthony Kyriakakis and Oliver Richards.

The race is on for the Los Angeles Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 10% 2 GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT Conundrum Theatre Company 7% 3 ALANIS MORISSETTE'S JAGGED LITTLE PILL: THE MUSICAL Long Beach Landmark Theatre 6% 4 THE MUSIC THAT MAKES ME DANCE El Portal Theater 4% 5 CATCH ME IF YOU CAN Colony Theatre 4% Best Play 1 REALM OF THE RIVER The Roots and Wings Project 13% 2 MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Oberonis: Latino Shakespeare Company 5% 3 MARISOL Open Fist Theatre Company 4% 4 PETER AND THE STARCATCHER Conundrum Theatre Company 3% 5 STEEL MAGNOLIAS Conejo Players Theatre 3% Favorite Local Theatre 1 The Roots and Wings Project 11% 2 Conundrum Theatre Company 5% 3 Jaxx Theatre 5% 4 Colony Theatre 4% 5 Gem Theatre 4% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Jackson De Lange - FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 9% 2 August Broussard - GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT Conundrum Theatre Company 5% 3 Leilani Munck - FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 4% 4 Evelyn R. Carter - ALANIS MORISSETTE'S JAGGED LITTLE PILL: THE MUSICAL Long Beach Landmark Theatre 4% 5 Angel Reda - THE MUSIC THAT MAKES ME DANCE El Portal Theater 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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