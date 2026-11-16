"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Arroyo Repertory Theatre to Present DOUBLE JOY! This Holiday Season
Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!) and 10 Ways to Survive the Holidays will run in repertory.
Arroyo Repertory Theatre will present Double Joy!, two holiday comedies directed by Dr. Jude Lucas, playing in repertory November 28 through December 20 at Art on Fig, ART's new home in Eagle Rock. Audiences can catch one show or both; on closing day, Sunday, December 20, both play back to back.
In Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!), three actors arrive to perform A Christmas Carol yet again, and two of them would rather do anything else. Instead they tear through every holiday story they can think of, from Rudolph's long-lost cousin and a homemade Grinch to a dangerous fruitcake, before it all collides in a mash-up of A Christmas Carol and It's a Wonderful Life.
In 10 Ways to Survive the Holidays, one narrator loves every holiday and the other would rather hibernate until New Year's. Together they guide the audience through ten hazards of the season: a family photo shoot that won't end, carolers who refuse to leave, Ghostbusters versus the Ghosts of Christmas and a Grinch gone all-in on inflatables.
Every Christmas Story features Tucker Futrell, Felipe Galvez and Doug Rynerson. 10 Ways features Darwin Lujan, Kat Prado-Ventress, Eleanor Galvez, Rena Simon, Matthew Parra, Jarrol Taylor, Nico Garcia-Corona, Spencer Raines, Anthony Kyriakakis and Oliver Richards.
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