Annika Hoseth's KITTENS To Premiere At The Hollywood Fringe Festival

Kittens, a new musical by Annika Hoseth, is set to premiere at the Hollywood Fringe Festival from June 7-June 29. Inspired by Gloria Steinem's article "I Was a Playboy Bunny," the production follows 3 young women who work as "Kittens" at the iconic 1960's Pussy Cat Club as they chase their dreams of acting, modeling, and saving for college in a modern and empowering way. After all, it seems better than being a secretary or school teacher. However, as the Kittens compete for a spot on the cover of a new magazine, they begin to see cracks in the club's perfect façade and question how modern the company truly is.

Kittens explores the dissonance between factions of feminism and the nuanced realities of objectifying environments. It boasts an all-female cast and creative team, a thoughtful and provocative book, and songs that range from hilarious to heartbreaking.

Annika Hoseth, the writer of the book, lyrics, and music, is known for musicals such as It Just Takes Time, and You're the Sh*t! Her songs have been performed at The Green Room 42, The Catalina Jazz Club, and more. Kittens is directed and choreographed by Rosie Corr, whose recent work includes Broadway's Harmony and regional productions of On Your Feet and Waitress. Recently, she was the director-choreographer of the award-winning play Mere Waters at SheNYC. The cast of Kittens features AJ Edmonds, Alyssa Linnemann, Justine Rocha, and Olivia Deligan with piano accompaniment from Caleb Brunman.

Performances are scheduled at the Broadwater Second Stage on the following dates:

Saturday, June 7, 2025, at 8:30PM

Sunday, June 15, 2025 at 9:30PM

Friday, June 20, 2025, at 5PM

Wednesday, June 25, at 5PM

Sunday, June 29, 2025, at 12:30PM

