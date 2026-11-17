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Ana Gasteyer will come to the stage as she returns to the Long Beach Symphony Pops with Sugar & Booze, a festive, retro-inspired holiday concert on Saturday, December 19, 2026, at the Long Beach Arena.

Gasteyer's stage credits include Elphaba in Broadway's Wicked, Queen Aggravain in Once Upon a Mattress and Mildred Layton in the Tony-nominated musical Schmigadoon! Her musical talents are every bit as compelling as her comedic chops. In Sugar & Booze, she combines powerhouse vocals, witty storytelling and the irresistible sounds of vintage holiday jazz for a spirited, playful take on the season's musical traditions.

Inspired by Gasteyer's 2019 holiday album, which reached the Billboard Jazz Top 5, the show channels the sophisticated swing of the 1950s and '60s with a contemporary twist. The music pairs seasonal favorites with original songs, lively arrangements and Gasteyer's signature irreverence. As she explained when introducing the album, the goal was to create a holiday sound with “a throwback feel”—one that is festive, full-bodied and unapologetically fun.

The result is a celebration for anyone who loves classic holiday music with a little extra personality: toe-tapping rhythms, rich vocals and plenty of holiday cheer.

“The Holiday Pops will be the perfect opportunity to gather friends, bring your favorite food and drinks, dress up your table with festive decorations, and celebrate the season together. With Ana Gasteyer bringing the jazzy, sassy swing of Sugar & Booze, it promises to be a holiday party like no other. We can't wait to kick off the festivities!” said Kelly Ruggirello, President of Long Beach Symphony.

Conducted by Susie Benchasil Seiter, the concert is part of Long Beach Symphony's Pops Series, which pairs the excitement of live orchestral music with a relaxed, social atmosphere. At the Long Beach Arena, guests can bring picnic baskets, food and beverages, decorate their tables and enjoy the company of family and friends. Two dance floors surround the stage, and dancing is encouraged.

The race is on for the Los Angeles Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 10% 2 GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT Conundrum Theatre Company 7% 3 ALANIS MORISSETTE'S JAGGED LITTLE PILL: THE MUSICAL Long Beach Landmark Theatre 5% 4 LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Altadena Music Theatre 5% 5 CATCH ME IF YOU CAN Colony Theatre 4% Best Play 1 REALM OF THE RIVER The Roots and Wings Project 13% 2 MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Oberonis: Latino Shakespeare Company 4% 3 MARISOL Open Fist Theatre Company 4% 4 LOS ÚNICOS Frida Kahlo Theater 3% 5 PETER AND THE STARCATCHER Conundrum Theatre Company 3% Favorite Local Theatre 1 The Roots and Wings Project 10% 2 Conundrum Theatre Company 5% 3 Jaxx Theatre 4% 4 Colony Theatre 4% 5 Gem Theatre 4% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Jackson De Lange - FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 8% 2 August Broussard - GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT Conundrum Theatre Company 5% 3 Leilani Munck - FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 4% 4 Evelyn R. Carter - ALANIS MORISSETTE'S JAGGED LITTLE PILL: THE MUSICAL Long Beach Landmark Theatre 4% 5 Angel Reda - THE MUSIC THAT MAKES ME DANCE El Portal Theater 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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