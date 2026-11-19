"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Aida Cuevas to Join NOCHEBUENA: A CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR at The Soraya
Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles and Mariachi Pueblo Viejo will join the production, which has sold nearly 30,000 tickets since its 2015-16 debut.
The Soraya will present the 11th annual Nochebuena: A Christmas Spectacular December 18-20, 2026, featuring Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles, Mariachi Pueblo Viejo, and special guest vocalist Aida Cuevas.
The holiday production returns for four performances, with shows scheduled for Friday, December 18 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, December 19 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, December 20 at 1 p.m.
Cuevas, a GRAMMY and Latin GRAMMY Award-winning singer known as the "Queen of Ranchera," joins Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles and Tucson-based Mariachi Pueblo Viejo for this year's celebration of Mexican holiday traditions through music and dance.
Created in collaboration with The Soraya, Nochebuena incorporates traditional Christmas songs familiar to Mexican American audiences, presented with mariachi music and folkloric dance.
"The show has tons of excitement, but it also has a lot of nostalgia," said Kareli Montoya, Founder and Artistic Director of Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles. "And I speak for even the families of my students, they have family members who cannot go back and visit their family in Mexico or in other countries — so I feel like a big mark that we make is having those memories come back to them."
Since debuting during The Soraya's 2015-16 season, Nochebuena: A Christmas Spectacular has sold nearly 30,000 tickets. Last year's production presented four nearly sold-out performances, attracting approximately 6,000 new and returning attendees.
"When I look back, it just makes me feel like this has been the biggest opportunity of my life. To be able to express myself on a stage — but to be able to step on a stage like The Soraya...it is not common," Montoya said. "I'm very, very, very grateful that The Soraya saw potential in us."
Tickets for Nochebuena: A Christmas Spectacular start at $42. Performances will take place at The Soraya in Northridge, California.
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