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The California State University, Dominguez Hills (CSUDH) Department of Theatre and Dance invites audiences to experience a river, its mouths by playwright, poet, and performer Jesús I. Valles, directed by Stefani Baez. The production will be presented in the University Theatre on December 9-12, 2026, at 7:00 p.m., with a matinee performance on December 11, 2026, at 1:00 p.m.

This Texas-based drama follows the protagonist returning to their hometown borderland where the Rio Grande separates families and claims migrant lives. Blending grief, memory, and political commentary, the play focuses on the haunting "Rio Grande mermaid" myth amidst the real horrors of border politics.

Through its powerful storytelling and timely themes, a river, its mouths offers audiences an opportunity to engage with questions of family, loss, place, and the human impact of migration and border policy. This production contains adult themes and content.

Tickets to a river, its mouths are $12 for students and $20 for General Admission. Tickets may be purchased for in-person experience at www.csudh.edu/theatre/tickets. Performances will take place in the University Theatre, located on the CSUDH campus, 1000 E. Victoria St. For driving directions and a map of campus, visit www.csudh.edu/directions. Parking permits are $10 and may be purchased at kiosks near each lot.

The race is on for the Los Angeles Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 10% 2 HEATED RIVALRY: THE MUSICAL PARODY! Elysian Theatre 6% 3 GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT Conundrum Theatre Company 6% 4 LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Altadena Music Theatre 5% 5 ALANIS MORISSETTE'S JAGGED LITTLE PILL: THE MUSICAL Long Beach Landmark Theatre 5% Best Play 1 REALM OF THE RIVER The Roots and Wings Project 12% 2 MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Oberonis: Latino Shakespeare Company 4% 3 MARISOL Open Fist Theatre Company 3% 4 1518: THE DANCING PLAGUE Electric Lodge 3% 5 LOS ÚNICOS Frida Kahlo Theater 3% Favorite Local Theatre 1 The Roots and Wings Project 10% 2 Jaxx Theatre 4% 3 Colony Theatre 4% 4 Conundrum Theatre Company 4% 5 Gem Theatre 4% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Jackson De Lange - FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 7% 2 Leilani Munck - FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 6% 3 August Broussard - GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT Conundrum Theatre Company 4% 4 Andrew Young - HEATED RIVALRY: THE MUSICAL PARODY! Elysian Theatre 3% 5 Angel Reda - THE MUSIC THAT MAKES ME DANCE El Portal Theater 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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