"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
A RIVER, ITS MOUTHS by Jesús I. Valles to Run at CSU Dominguez Hills in December
The production contains adult themes and content, with tickets at $12 for students and $20 for general admission.
The California State University, Dominguez Hills (CSUDH) Department of Theatre and Dance invites audiences to experience a river, its mouths by playwright, poet, and performer Jesús I. Valles, directed by Stefani Baez. The production will be presented in the University Theatre on December 9-12, 2026, at 7:00 p.m., with a matinee performance on December 11, 2026, at 1:00 p.m.
This Texas-based drama follows the protagonist returning to their hometown borderland where the Rio Grande separates families and claims migrant lives. Blending grief, memory, and political commentary, the play focuses on the haunting "Rio Grande mermaid" myth amidst the real horrors of border politics.
Through its powerful storytelling and timely themes, a river, its mouths offers audiences an opportunity to engage with questions of family, loss, place, and the human impact of migration and border policy. This production contains adult themes and content.
Tickets to a river, its mouths are $12 for students and $20 for General Admission. Tickets may be purchased for in-person experience at www.csudh.edu/theatre/tickets. Performances will take place in the University Theatre, located on the CSUDH campus, 1000 E. Victoria St. For driving directions and a map of campus, visit www.csudh.edu/directions. Parking permits are $10 and may be purchased at kiosks near each lot.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
|
How to Write a Holiday
North Coast Repertory (12/16-12/27)
|
The Cottage
North Coast Repertory (10/28-11/22)
|
‘Romeo and Juliet: Time Enough for Love’
Atwater Village Theatre (11/13-12/19)
|
Assassins
The Actors Company — The Other Space (11/06-11/29) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|
Dog Mom
Cripe Stage at Bette Aitken theater arts Center (5/14-6/06)
|
Maybe Happy Ending
Pantages Theatre (5/04-5/23)
|
The Monsters
Geffen Playhouse (3/03-4/04)
|
Grammy-Winning Jazz Pianist Gregg Karukas Brings Holiday Jazz to Sierra Madre Playhouse
Sierra Madre Playhouse (12/13-12/13)
|
#PeasantVibes
Theatre68 Art Complex (12/09-12/09)
|
Meow Meow, Feline Festive
UCLA Nimoy Theater (12/05-12/05)
Popular episode