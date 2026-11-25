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This Thanksgiving and Christmas season, Parson's Nose Radio Theater is presenting four classic works of literature, brought to life by The Parson's Nose Players. Originally performed at the Pasadena theater and adapted by co-founder Lance Davis, these holiday offerings are available as free audio productions, featuring actors including John Rafter Lee, Barry Gordon, Mary Chalon, and Davis himself.

The season begins with John Galsworthy's Quality, a tale of craftsmanship and integrity, followed by Christmas favorites from Charles Dickens, Hans Christian Andersen, and Eugene Field. All programs are available free of charge at www.parsonsnoseradiotheater.org.

Quality

In John Galsworthy's Quality, a young man recalls his encounters with a London bootmaker whose devotion to his craft is challenged by the growing forces of mass production and commercial competition. Against the backdrop of the holiday shopping season, Galsworthy's story asks what we value, what we purchase, and what may be lost when quality gives way to quantity.

A Christmas Carol

In Charles Dickens's A Christmas Carol, Lance Davis plays Ebenezer Scrooge in his own 80-minute adaptation of the Christmas classic. Barry Gordon and Mary Chalon serve as narrators, bringing special attention to Dickens's descriptive passages — the witty, observant, and sometimes overlooked moments that showcase the author's storytelling. The adaptation highlights the richness of Dickens's language alongside the familiar ghosts and Christmas revelations.

The Fir Tree

Hans Christian Andersen's The Fir Tree tells the bittersweet story of a little tree so impatient to grow up and become a Christmas tree that it overlooks the pleasures of the present. Both comic and poignant, Andersen's tale offers a gentle reminder to appreciate life as we live it.

Jes' Fore Christmas

In Eugene Field's “Jes' Fore Christmas,” a mischievous little boy discovers that Christmas is a very good time to improve his behavior. Field's affectionate humor recalls the excitement, innocence, and occasional mischief of childhood Christmases.

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