NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Independent Shakespeare Co. (Indie Shakes), producers of the Griffith Park Free Shakespeare Festival, will present its highly anticipated holiday tradition, A Christmas Carol with Charles Dickens.

In the spirit of Charles Dickens' own public performances of the holiday masterpiece, the timeless classic is revived in the Indie Shakes Studio with the famed storyteller front and center. Enacting the viral Victorian fable of Ebenezer Scrooge's curious karmic lesson on one cold, London night, the author is joined by a young American actress, who is determined to teach the raconteur a few morals of her own. Starring David Melville, A Christmas Carol with Charles Dickens has been an Indie Shakes tradition for the past 21 years and is a 'spectacular' holiday treat! (Edge Media). Expect a performance filled with the author's infamous acting pyrotechnics, holiday music, wry humor, and redemption. Featuring David Melville and Katy Tang.

A Christmas Carol with Charles Dickens will perform from Thursday, December 3 - Tuesday, December 22 at the Independent Shakespeare Co. Studio located at Atwater Crossing, 3191 Casitas Ave., Suite 130 in Atwater Village.

From 1857 until the end of his life, Charles Dickens performed his most popular story to acclaim throughout Britain and America. This December, the Indie Shakes Studio Theater transforms into a cozy Victorian drawing room as Mr. Dickens performs the beloved story of Ebenezer Scrooge and the curious events that unfold around him one cold, London night. He's joined by a young American actress who's determined to teach Mr. Dickens a few lessons of her own.

David Melville (Indie Shakes co-founder) gives a virtuoso performance as nearly all the characters in the story. He is joined by Katy Tang who provides dramatic interjections, sound effects and live music. It truly is a Christmas Carol like no other. The Los Angeles Times proclaims, '...like Dickens was telling a story about people he knows very well, complete with impressions and side comments - the way one does when recollecting an anecdote to a group of friends...a refreshing departure from traditional adaptations.'

Says Artistic Director, Melissa Chalsma, 'Revisiting this production annually is a highlight every year. We've worked on this for so many years, yet it feels impossibly new. What makes it special (in addition to the caliber of the performances) is that the audience experiences Dickens' own words, unfiltered by adaptors. This year, I'm reminded of the extraordinary depth of the text and how it adapts to the times. I'm struck by the forceful call for empathy embedded in the text, and also the urging to recognize the importance of actively seeking joy. Redemption and generosity always remain within reach for individuals and for a community determined to care for each other. Watching David Melville, our extraordinary Dickens all these years, find new, thrilling moments every performance is intensely satisfying.'

ABOUT THE CREATIVE TEAM AND CAST

Melissa Chalsma (Director) is the co-founder and Artistic Director of Independent Shakespeare Co., and directs many of its productions, including 2023's disco-inflected A Midsummer Night's Dream and 2022's Los Angeles premiere of the 17th century satire, The Knight of the Burning Pestle by Francis Beaumont. She helmed the recent virtual project the last syllable: a meditation on what was lost. This project is built on a web-based cartography platform, and weaves together filmed elements, poetry, interactive sequences, and mapping to explore Shakespeare's play, Macbeth. Other Indie Shakes directing credits include The Comedy Of Errors, Titus Andronicus, Richard III, Dr. Faustus, and many more. On stage at the Griffith Park Free Shakespeare Festival, she has played numerous roles, including Volumina in Coriolanus, Olivia in Twelfth Night, the Countess in All's Well That Ends Well, and Elizabeth Gaesling in The Snow Geese (a West Coast premiere in the Indie Shakes Studio). She has also performed in theaters and Shakespeare festivals across the country, on Broadway (including the American premiere of Harold Pinter's Moonlight), and in the UK, including at the Derby Playhouse and London's Battersea Arts Center. She wrote the book for the Indie Shakes original musical Anita Berber is Dead! She is married to Indie Shakes co-founder David Melville. Together they have produced two children and one hundred and two theatrical works.

David Melville (Charles Dickens) is the co-founder and Managing Director of Independent Shakespeare Co. This past fall, David wrote the music, lyrics, and book for Ghost Songs, a world premiere musical in the Indie Shakes Studio. Last spring, he performed his one-man adaptation of Hamlet, Solus at the Indie Shakes Studio in Atwater Village. Other roles for Indie Shakes include Hamlet, Macbeth, Henry V, Richard III, Richard II, Iago, Titus Andronicus, Benedick, Feste, Bottom, Prospero, Oberon, Julius Caesar, Launce, Master Ford, Leontes, Friar Lawrence, Dr. Pinch and Faustus. David has directed Indie Shakes productions of Coriolanus, Julius Caesar, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Henry V, Love's Labour's Lost, The Two Gentlemen Of Verona, Macbeth, The Snow Geese, and Twelfth Night. As a composer, David has written songs for many Indie Shakes productions as well as two original musicals: Red Barn and Anita Berber Is Dead. Other theater roles: Dickens in Scott Carter's The Gospel According To Jefferson, Dickens and Tolstoy (Geffen Playhouse); Ivanov (with Ralph Fiennes, Almeida Theatre, London and Maly Theatre, Moscow) Mother Courage (with Glenda Jackson, Mermaid Theatre London). Film and TV include Stargate Origins, The Understudy, Ironclad, Perfection, and the Travel Channel series Lawrence Of America. David has also directed an award-winning movie version of The Comedy Of Errors called Live At The Porpentine.

KATY TANG (Miss Tang)

KATY TANG (Miss Tang) Katy Tang is thrilled to return to Indie Shakes for the holidays to assist Mr. Dickens himself! She has previously been seen in the studio in Anita Berber is Dead! Other regional credits include: Into the Woods, Sweeney Todd and She Loves Me (South Coast Repertory), Gwendolen Fairfax in The Importance of Being Earnest (Westport Country Playhouse), Phoebe in A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder (Laguna Playhouse), Don't Dress for Dinner, Pippin, The Cherry Orchard (North Coast Repertory), Marry Me A Little (International City Theatre), Candide (San Bernardino Symphony), A Little Night Music (EastWest Players), Spring Awakening (Cygnet Theatre), Denver Center, Syracuse Stage, La Mirada, Arrow Rock Lyceum, Chalk Rep, and LA Opera. International: Le Nozze di Figaro (MOFS Italy), Werther, Orphée et Eurydice (Paris, France). She has created her own site-specific work through vocal sound installations with Saturn's Return Artist Residency, and is a two-time Junior Olympian ice-skater. Tang trained at UCLA & Ecole Normale de Musique, Paris. Represented by @infin8artists. For Janet.

SCHEDULE AND PRICING

A CHRISTMAS CAROL WITH Charles Dickens

Independent Shakespeare Co. Studio

13 performances only!

Thursday, December 3 - Tuesday, December 22

Atwater Crossing, 3191 Casitas Ave., #130 in Atwater Village, Los Angeles, CA 90039

Plenty of free lot and street parking.

For tickets, please buy online at https://indieshakes.org/dickens-magnified or call (818) 710-6306.

Tickets begin at $30.50

Recommended for ages 8 and up.

The race is on for the Los Angeles Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 9% 2 LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Altadena Music Theatre 6% 3 HEATED RIVALRY: THE MUSICAL PARODY! Elysian Theatre 6% 4 GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT Conundrum Theatre Company 5% 5 CATCH ME IF YOU CAN Colony Theatre 5% Best Play 1 REALM OF THE RIVER The Roots and Wings Project 13% 2 MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Oberonis: Latino Shakespeare Company 4% 3 1518: THE DANCING PLAGUE Electric Lodge 3% 4 MARISOL Open Fist Theatre Company 3% 5 LOS ÚNICOS Frida Kahlo Theater 3% Favorite Local Theatre 1 The Roots and Wings Project 10% 2 Colony Theatre 4% 3 Jaxx Theatre 4% 4 Gem Theatre 4% 5 Conundrum Theatre Company 4% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Jackson De Lange - FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 7% 2 Leilani Munck - FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 6% 3 August Broussard - GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT Conundrum Theatre Company 4% 4 Angel Reda - THE MUSIC THAT MAKES ME DANCE El Portal Theater 3% 5 Andrew Young - HEATED RIVALRY: THE MUSICAL PARODY! Elysian Theatre 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming