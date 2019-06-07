6 Small Meals Brings Two Shows to the Hollywood Fringe Stage

6 Small Meals Entertainment LLC is pleased to announce two (2!) productions for the 2019 Hollywood Fringe Festival, Food For All, a solo piece, written, performed, and produced by Clent Bowers, with additional segments written by Michael Woodworth Fuller, and Undertow, a one-act play by Bruce Ducat, produced by Michael Woodworth Fuller and Clent Bowers, featuring Jenna Rosen, Greg Maness, and Kate Bridges. Michael Woodworth Fuller directs both productions. There will be six performances of each play at the Stephanie Feury Theatre in Hollywood at 5636 Melrose Avenue, a half block east of Larchmont. Food For All will be performed on Sunday, June 8 (preview) at 2; 30 pm, Friday, June 14 at 7 pm, Wednesday, June 19, at 8:30 pm, Saturday, June 22 at 12: 30 pm, and Sunday, June 30 at 2 PM. Undertow will be performed Saturday, June 8 at 4 pm (preview), Friday, June 14 at 8:30 pm, Wednesday, June 19 at 7:30 pm, Sunday, June 23 at 11:30 am, and Saturday, June 29 at 2:30 pm. Running times for the shows are 60 minutes for Food For All, and 30 minutes for Undertow.

Tickets are $15 and may be purchased online at https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/shows

or at the door. Use Discount Code BTB to purchase Food For All and Undertow's back-to-back performances, Friday, June 14 (7 and 8:30 pm), and Wednesday, June 19 (7:30 and 8:30 pm). Preview performances on Saturday, June 8 (2:30 and 4 pm) are PWYC (Pay What You Can).

Food For All, conceived & written from ideas and stories recorded by Clent Bowers was developed for this staged incarnation with director Michael Woodworth Fuller, largely from improvisations. FFA 2019, a work in progress, is at this stage, a dramatic, fantasy musical featuring Clent Bowers as the character, a morbidly obese man sitting in a 4-wheel desk chair glutting his gut for more who becomes dismayed that more is never enough. His chair rolls him nowhere but where he's always been, a prisoner in his own rage-cage, beating its bars to be free of who he is and those who put him there. It is only when he stops rolling and sees himself, his life, and the world-at-large from a new perspective, does he realize that more can never be enough for anyone, that enough may be found in one simple bite of an Apple,

Hollywood Fringe Festival 2019 is Undertow's second production opportunity, the first having been directed by Michael Woodworth Fuller at the Beachwood Studio Playhouse in the late 80s on a bill of five one-acts, Take Five, which included plays by Sally Nemeth and Garry Michael White. In Bruce Ducat's play, the crosscurrents of Jake's and Shelly's lives create an undertow that pulls them into the depths from which there is no escape except the choice to live or not to live. To live is liberation from despair. Not to live is suicide. Can Jake find life in death? Is Shelly struggling to live, or is she already dead?

6 Small Meals Ent is a new LLC entertainment entity whose theatrical division is devoted to the immediacy of The Living Theater in all its forms: new plays, old plays, long and short plays, musicals, standards, and experimental pieces, pieces developed from improvisation, pieces adapted from books, pieces derived from brainstorming around a table, virtually any idea that can be brought to its feet upon the stage. 6 Small Meals Ent LLC is dedicated to the proposition that the body and voice of the actor is the icon of The Living Theater that empowers the written word. 6 Small Meals Entertainment LLC is committed to offering its audiences the direct and instantaneous experience that only The Living Theater can provide.





