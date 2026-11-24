"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
4th Annual BROADWAY BENEFIT BASH to Hold Winter Holiday Edition
The winter-themed event will feature performances from Walid Chaya, Sophia Konat, Courtney Ullery, Camilo Castro, Anna Colette, Jeremy Saje and Yvonne Erickson.
After two years of Wicked-inspired programming, West Hollywood's Broadway Benefit Bash will return with a winter holiday theme. The fourth annual event will take place on Monday, December 7, 2026, at The Chapel at The Abbey, featuring a special live musical theater showcase at 10 PM during Musical Mondays (MuMo). The full evening of entertainment will begin at 8 PM.
This year's programming will explore the sounds of the season through musical theater selections inspired by winter, holiday celebrations and the spirit of generosity. The new theme follows the event's inaugural Classic Broadway edition and subsequent Wicked-inspired celebrations.
Making its December debut after traditionally taking place around Thanksgiving, the benefit will collect canned food for the Pride Pantry and gently used clothing for unhoused youth served by the Los Angeles LGBT Center. Admission is free for guests ages 21 and over.
Actor and filmmaker Walid Chaya, who created and hosts the annual benefit, will be joined onstage by Sophia Konat, Courtney Ullery, Camilo Castro, Anna Colette, Jeremy Saje and Yvonne Erickson. Additional special guests will make appearances throughout the night.
The benefit is part of Musical Mondays, a fixture of West Hollywood nightlife since 2009. The evening will open at 8 PM with The Fans of MuMo, whose signature entertainment includes musical theater video screenings, live reenactments and audience singalongs. Following the 10 PM benefit showcase, audience members will have their own opportunity to take the stage during Broadway karaoke at 11 PM.
Chaya's screen credits include the upcoming feature My Long Lost Habibi, as well as The Blacklist: Redemption and Madam Secretary. He is also the founder of Studio For Performing Arts LA and the Studio For Performing Arts Foundation.
The annual benefit is produced in collaboration with West Hollywood nightlife producer Ishka Maher, Musical Mondays, The Chapel at The Abbey, Studio For Performing Arts LA and the Studio For Performing Arts Foundation.
The Broadway Benefit Bash will take place at The Chapel at The Abbey, located at 696 N. Robertson Blvd. in West Hollywood. The event is for ages 21 and up. No admission fee is required, and guests are encouraged to contribute to the holiday donation drive.
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