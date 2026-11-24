NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

After two years of Wicked-inspired programming, West Hollywood's Broadway Benefit Bash will return with a winter holiday theme. The fourth annual event will take place on Monday, December 7, 2026, at The Chapel at The Abbey, featuring a special live musical theater showcase at 10 PM during Musical Mondays (MuMo). The full evening of entertainment will begin at 8 PM.

This year's programming will explore the sounds of the season through musical theater selections inspired by winter, holiday celebrations and the spirit of generosity. The new theme follows the event's inaugural Classic Broadway edition and subsequent Wicked-inspired celebrations.

Making its December debut after traditionally taking place around Thanksgiving, the benefit will collect canned food for the Pride Pantry and gently used clothing for unhoused youth served by the Los Angeles LGBT Center. Admission is free for guests ages 21 and over.

Actor and filmmaker Walid Chaya, who created and hosts the annual benefit, will be joined onstage by Sophia Konat, Courtney Ullery, Camilo Castro, Anna Colette, Jeremy Saje and Yvonne Erickson. Additional special guests will make appearances throughout the night.

The benefit is part of Musical Mondays, a fixture of West Hollywood nightlife since 2009. The evening will open at 8 PM with The Fans of MuMo, whose signature entertainment includes musical theater video screenings, live reenactments and audience singalongs. Following the 10 PM benefit showcase, audience members will have their own opportunity to take the stage during Broadway karaoke at 11 PM.

Chaya's screen credits include the upcoming feature My Long Lost Habibi, as well as The Blacklist: Redemption and Madam Secretary. He is also the founder of Studio For Performing Arts LA and the Studio For Performing Arts Foundation.

The annual benefit is produced in collaboration with West Hollywood nightlife producer Ishka Maher, Musical Mondays, The Chapel at The Abbey, Studio For Performing Arts LA and the Studio For Performing Arts Foundation.

The Broadway Benefit Bash will take place at The Chapel at The Abbey, located at 696 N. Robertson Blvd. in West Hollywood. The event is for ages 21 and up. No admission fee is required, and guests are encouraged to contribute to the holiday donation drive.

The race is on for the Los Angeles Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 EDGAR ALLAN POE’S MURDER MYSTERY DINNER PARTY: THE MUSICAL Garry Marshall Theatre 9% 2 FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 8% 3 LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Altadena Music Theatre 6% 4 HEATED RIVALRY: THE MUSICAL PARODY! Elysian Theatre 5% 5 CATCH ME IF YOU CAN Colony Theatre 5% Best Play 1 REALM OF THE RIVER The Roots and Wings Project 12% 2 MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Oberonis: Latino Shakespeare Company 4% 3 1518: THE DANCING PLAGUE Electric Lodge 3% 4 PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Ahmanson Theatre, Los Angeles 3% 5 MARISOL Open Fist Theatre Company 3% Favorite Local Theatre 1 The Roots and Wings Project 9% 2 Curtis Theatre 5% 3 Colony Theatre 5% 4 Jaxx Theatre 4% 5 El Portal Theater 3% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Jackson De Lange - FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 6% 2 Leilani Munck - FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 5% 3 Mary Kate Wiles - EDGAR ALLAN POE’S MURDER MYSTERY DINNER PARTY: THE MUSICAL Garry Marshall Theatre 4% 4 Angel Reda - THE MUSIC THAT MAKES ME DANCE El Portal Theater 3% 5 August Broussard - GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT Conundrum Theatre Company 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming