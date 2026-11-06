 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

30–60 MINUTE FESTIVAL to Open at Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre

The festival spans comedy, drama, solo performance and puppetry, and runs through November 22.

By:
30–60 MINUTE FESTIVAL to Open at Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre

On opening night of the 30–60 Minute Festival, Oscar Wilde reckons with the Paris premiere of his play from a prison cell, and a disgraced professor turns to an AI companion as family secrets surface. The two productions play back to back Friday, Nov. 13, at Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre in Los Angeles, kicking off a festival of independent theater that runs through Nov. 22.

Opening night begins at 7 p.m. with The Queen of Reading Gaol, which imagines Wilde reflecting on the premiere of “Salome” while imprisoned in England. At 7:45 p.m., Collateral Damage follows a professor preparing to accept an award in honor of her late mother, a celebrated feminist, when a conversation with her AI companion forces her to confront what she's spent years avoiding.

Olivia Raine Atwood: Oops takes a comic turn with a professional matchmaker's own spectacular misstep: She accidentally set up her college boyfriend with her high school bully.

Presented by Combined Artform and produced by Matthew V. Quinn and Bertha Rodriguez, the festival spans comedy, drama, solo performance, puppetry, storytelling and experimental work. Each production runs 30 to 60 minutes, so audiences can come for one show or pair two in a single outing. The one you take a chance on might be the one you're still talking about on the way home.

Click Here to Get Tickets
More on Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre
Upcoming Shows
30–60 Minute Festival
30–60 Minute Festival
11/12 - 11/22/2026
Recent Articles
30–60 Minute Festival Opens Applications for Los Angeles Debut
30–60 Minute Festival Opens Applications for Los Angeles Debut
10/5/2026
THE SHAPE OF THINGS to Open at Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre
THE SHAPE OF THINGS to Open at Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre
9/24/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS

How to Write a Holiday in Los Angeles How to Write a Holiday
North Coast Repertory (12/16-12/27)
The Cottage in Los Angeles The Cottage
North Coast Repertory (10/28-11/22)
Woof in Los Angeles Woof
Odyssey Theatre (10/03-11/08)
‘Romeo and Juliet: Time Enough for Love’ in Los Angeles ‘Romeo and Juliet: Time Enough for Love’
Atwater Village Theatre (11/13-12/19)
Assassins in Los Angeles Assassins
The Actors Company — The Other Space (11/06-11/29) PHOTOS VIDEOS
Showstopper in Los Angeles Showstopper
Whitefire Theatre (10/15-11/14)
Fiddler on the Roof in Los Angeles Fiddler on the Roof
Center Theatre Group (2/13-3/14)
Pussy, King of the Pirates in Los Angeles Pussy, King of the Pirates
UCLA Nimoy Theater (1/08-1/09)
Grammy-Winning Jazz Pianist Gregg Karukas Brings Holiday Jazz to Sierra Madre Playhouse in Los Angeles Grammy-Winning Jazz Pianist Gregg Karukas Brings Holiday Jazz to Sierra Madre Playhouse
Sierra Madre Playhouse (12/13-12/13)
Pirates of Penzance in One Act Presented by The New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players in Los Angeles Pirates of Penzance in One Act Presented by The New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players
The Plaza Theatre (4/24-4/24)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets