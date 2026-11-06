When you explore a blockbusterlike Hamilton, you end up talking as much about the revolution behind the musical as the one inside it. Today we welcome someone who understands both personally: actor and longtime Lin-Manuel Miranda collaborator Mandy Gonzalez (IN THE HEIGHTS, WICKED, SUNSET BOULEVARD).
30–60 MINUTE FESTIVAL to Open at Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre
The festival spans comedy, drama, solo performance and puppetry, and runs through November 22.
On opening night of the 30–60 Minute Festival, Oscar Wilde reckons with the Paris premiere of his play from a prison cell, and a disgraced professor turns to an AI companion as family secrets surface. The two productions play back to back Friday, Nov. 13, at Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre in Los Angeles, kicking off a festival of independent theater that runs through Nov. 22.
Opening night begins at 7 p.m. with The Queen of Reading Gaol, which imagines Wilde reflecting on the premiere of “Salome” while imprisoned in England. At 7:45 p.m., Collateral Damage follows a professor preparing to accept an award in honor of her late mother, a celebrated feminist, when a conversation with her AI companion forces her to confront what she's spent years avoiding.
Olivia Raine Atwood: Oops takes a comic turn with a professional matchmaker's own spectacular misstep: She accidentally set up her college boyfriend with her high school bully.
Presented by Combined Artform and produced by Matthew V. Quinn and Bertha Rodriguez, the festival spans comedy, drama, solo performance, puppetry, storytelling and experimental work. Each production runs 30 to 60 minutes, so audiences can come for one show or pair two in a single outing. The one you take a chance on might be the one you're still talking about on the way home.
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