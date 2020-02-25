Get $10 off AN AMERICAN IN PARIS at Drury Lane Theatre!

Based On The Academy Award Winner For Best Picture, An American In Paris Brings Breathtaking Moments Of Dance And Song To The Stage. Come Away With Jerry Mulligan, An American Gi Doing His Best To Make It As A Painter In The Bustling City Of Paris Following The End Of World War Ii. The Storied Streets Of The City Of Light Become The Dancefloor To A Ravishing And Passionate Voyage Into Art, Friendship, And Love. Set To The Music Of George And Ira Gershwin, This Four-time Tony Award Winner And Grammy Award Nominee Is Sure To Please.

Music And Lyrics by: George Gershwin And Ira Gershwin

Book By: Craig Lucas

Originally Produced On Broadway by: Stuart Oken, Van Kaplan, Roy Furman

By Special Arrangement with: Elephant Eye Theatrical & Pittsburgh CLO And Théâtre Du Châtelet Directed By: Lynne Kurdziel Formato

January 31, 2020 - March 29, 2020

Use code BROADWAY to receive $10 off tickets!





