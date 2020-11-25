Voting Open For The BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards; John W. Engeman Theater Leads Theatre Of The Decade

Voting is open for the BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Voting is only only through December 31st, so make sure to have your say and vote!

Our local editors have set the categories, our readers have submitted nominees, and now YOU get to vote for your favorites! The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix!

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.



Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Click on the link to vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Long Island:

Best Ensemble

MATILDA - John W. Engeman - 2019 29%

BRIGHT STAR - Riverhead Faculty & Community Theatre - 2019 24%

GYPSY - SOUTH SHORE THEATRE EXPERIENCE - 2017 5%

Community Theatre Of The Decade

Riverhead Faculty & Community Theatre 29%

Gateway Playhouse 14%

Northport Community Theater 9%

Dancer Of The Decade

Haley Unger - BRIGHT STAR - Riverhead Faculty and Community Theatre - 2019 25%

Vincent Ortega - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Gateway Playhouse - 2016 22%

Courtney Braun - 42ND ST - Smithtown Performing Arts Center - 2020 16%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Brett Chizever - ALL SHOOK UP - North Fork Community Theatre - 2016 24%

Keith Andrews - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - John W. Engeman - 2020 14%

Matthew W Surico - RAGTIME - CM Performing Arts Center - 2018 12%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Colin Palmer - WOLF HALL - North Fork Community Theatre - 2020 50%

Colin Palmer - MEASURE FOR MEASURE - Northeast Stage - 2019 16%

Andrew Beck - THE MOTHERF-ER WITH THE HAT - Theatre Out of Bounds - 2019 11%

First Theatre You Want to Go Back To

John W. Engeman 34%

North Fork Commuity Theatre 22%

Riverhead Faculty & Community Theatre 15%

Lighting Design of the Decade

David Scheer - ALL SHOOK UP - North Fork Community Theatre - 2015 43%

Doug Harry - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Gateway Playhouse - 2016 28%

Doug Harry - FLASHDANCE - Gateway Playhouse - 2018 11%

Performer Of The Decade

AnnaBelle Deaner - MATILDA - John W. Engeman - 2019 27%

Mary Ann CAFIERO - NEXT TO NORMAL - SOUTH SHORE THEATRE - 2019 10%

Nicole Gebler - BRIGHT STAR - Riverhead Faculty and Community Theatre - 2020 9%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

BRIGHT STAR - Riverhead Faculty & Community Theatre - 2019 28%

ALL SHOOK UP - North Fork Commuity Theatre - 2015 10%

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - John W. Engeman - 2020 9%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

DOG SEES GOD - SOUTH SHORE THEATRE EXPERIENCE - 2018 22%

MEASURE FOR MEASURE - Northeast Stage - 2020 20%

ANCESTRAL VOICES - Riverhead Faculty and Community Theatre - 2020 15%

Set Design Of The Decade

Brett Chizever - ALL SHOOK UP - North Fork Community Theatre - 2015 31%

Brittany Loesch - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Gateway Playhouse - 2016 20%

Jordan Janota - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - John W. Engeman - 2020 17%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

John W. Engeman 35%

North Fork Commuity Theatre 23%

Riverhead Faculty & Community Theatre 15%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

Riverhead Faculty and Community Theatre 43%

The Long Island Theatre Collective 33%

Phoenix Rising Theatre Arts Initiative 24%

Vocalist Of The Decade

AnnaBelle Deaner - MATILDA - John W. Engeman - 2019 38%

Rita Sarli - BRIGHT STAR - RIVERHEAD FACULTY COMMUNITY THEATRE - 2019 22%

Mary Ann CAFIERO - GYPSY - SOUTH SHORE THEATRE EXPERIENCE - 2017 16%

