Vote For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards; NEWSIES at Smithtown Performing Arts Center Leads Best Musical!

Voting continues for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld Long Island Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Gabrielle Dean - NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Post Theatre Company 9%

Alyssa Kelly - ALL SHOOK UP - Sunrise Theatre Company 7%

Daria DeGaetano - WEST SIDE STORY - CM Performing Arts Center 7%

Alycia Testaverde - GUYS AND DOLLS - Lighthouse Repertory Theatre 6%

Danny Bishop - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Studio Theatre of Long Island 5%

Rakeem Lawrence - URINETOWN - Post Theatre Company 4%

Danielle Coutieri - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Cultural arts playhouse 4%

Jay Gamboa - LEGALLY BLONDE - John W Engeman Theater 4%

Kevin Burns - NEWSIES - Smithtown Performing Arts Center 4%

Clay Bany - PIPPIN - Chimera Players 3%

Jojo Minasi - A CHORUS LINE - Cultural arts playhouse 3%

Alyssa Kelly - PIPPIN - Sunrise Theatre Company 3%

Meghan Park & Christine Campisi - ANNIE - TEMPLE B’Nai Torrah Players 3%

Alyssa Kelly - THE WEDDING SINGER - Sunrise Theatre Company 3%

Melissa Rapelje - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - CM Performing Arts Center 3%

Kristina Georgilis - REEFER MADNESS - South Shore Theatre Experience 2%

Bruce Grossman - SISTER ACT - Cultural Arts Playhouse 2%

Brian Sweeney - WILLY WONKA - Sunrise Theatre Company 2%

Camilla Montoya - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Cultural arts playhouse 2%

Camilla Montoya - ROCK OF AGES - Cultural Arts Playhouse 2%

Danielle Coutieri - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Cultural Arts Playhouse 2%

Natalie Baquet - AMERICAN IDIOT - Cultural arts playhouse 2%

Tyler Patrick Matos - HAIR - Studio Theatre of Long Island 2%

Ruben Fernandez - THE WILD PARTY - Cultural Arts Playhouse (Merrick) 2%

Barbara Tromba-Murphy - ANNIE GET YOUR GUN - Herricks Players 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Barbara Kirby - 1776 - Sunrise Theatre Company 9%

Ceilidh Welsh - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Post Theatre Company 7%

Carmela Newman - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Cultural arts playhouse 6%

Ronald R. Green III - WEST SIDE STORY - CM Performing Arts Center 5%

Dustin Cross - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - John W. Engeman Theater 5%

Carmela Newman - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Cultural Arts Playhouse 4%

Dustin Cross - JERSEY BOYS - John W. Engeman Theater 3%

Ceilidh Welsh - COME BACK FOR AN HOUR - Post Theatre Company 3%

Carmela Newman - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Cultural Arts Playhouse 3%

Teresa Lebrun - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Hampton Theatre Company 3%

Carmela Newman - SISTER ACT - Cultural Arts Playhouse 3%

Kami Crary - GUYS AND DOLLS - Lighthouse Repertory Theatre 3%

Chrissy Van Syckle - HAIR - Studio Theatre of Long Island 3%

Carmela Newman - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Cultural Arts Playhouse 3%

Ronnie Green III - NEWSIES - Smithtown Performing Arts Center 3%

June Monteleone - SPELLING BEE - Chimera Players 2%

Janine Loesch - BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - The Gateway Playhouse 2%

Carmela Newman - PARADE - Cultural Arts Playhouse (Merrick) 2%

Sara Roelof - LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Post Theatre Company 2%

Sydnee LaBuda - ROCK OF AGES - Cultural Arts Playhouse 2%

Ronald R. Green III - EVITA - CM Performing Arts Center 2%

Lyn Adler & Wendy Grimm - TROUBLE IN MIND - EastLine Theatre 2%

Sam Eagle - AMERICAN IDIOT - Cultural arts playhouse 2%

Sydnee LaBuda - RENT - Cultural arts playhouse 2%

Sara Miyamoto - WOMEN AT A WINDOW MEN ON A BENCH - Post theatre company 2%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Attilio Rigotti - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Post Theatre Company 13%

Alyssa Kelly - THE WEDDING SINGER - Sunrise Theatre Company 6%

Martin Aviles - WEST SIDE STORY - CM Performing Arts Center 5%

Rakeem Lawrence - URIENTOWN - Post Theatre Company 4%

Bruce Grossman - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Cultural arts playhouse 4%

Trey Compton - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - John W. Engeman Theater 4%

Danny Bishop - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Studio Theatre of Long Island 4%

Kevin Burns - NEWSIES - Smithtown Performing Arts Center 4%

Domenick Napoli - AMERICAN IDIOT - Cultural Arts Playhouse (Merrick) 4%

Vincent Ortega - IN THE HEIGHTS - Gateway Playhouse 3%

Bruce Grossman - ROCK OF AGES - Cultural Arts Playhouse 3%

Daniel Smith - ALL SHOOK UP - Sunrise Theatre Company 3%

Emily Vaeth - REEFER MADNESS - South Shore Theatre Experience 3%

Bruce Grossman - PARADE - Cultural Arts Playhouse (Merrick) 3%

Patrick Campbell - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - CM Performing Arts Center 3%

Tony Chiofalo - GUYS AND DOLLS - Lighthouse Repertory Theatre 3%

Michael Janover - ALL SHOOK UP - Sunrise Theatre Company 2%

Jojo Minasi - A CHORUS LINE - Cultural arts playhouse 2%

Phoenix Desroches - PIPPIN - Chimera Players 2%

Tyler Patrick Matos - HAIR - Studio Theatre of Long Island 2%

Giovanni Marine - 1776 - Sunrise Theatre Company 2%

Rosemary Cline - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Hampton Theatre Company 2%

June Monteleone - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Chimera Players 2%

Tony Frangipane - NEXT TO NORMAL - Cultural arts playhouse 2%

Shiloh Bennett - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Cultural arts playhouse 2%



Best Direction Of A Play

Brecken Hummer - WOMEN AT A WINDOW, MEN ON A BENCH - Post Theatre Company 9%

Chazz Palminteri - TIL DEATH DO US PART, YOU FIRST - CM Performing Arts Center 7%

Danny Higgins - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Eastline Theatre 6%

Marc Tumminelli - CLUE - John W. Engeman Theater 6%

David Andrew Laws - LOVES LABOURS LOST - Post Theatre Company 6%

Catherine Clyne - THE CRIPPLE OF INISHMAAN - Modern Classics Theatre of LI 5%

Lynn Antunovich - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Modern Classics Theatre of LI 5%

Tony Chiofalo - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Lighthouse Repertory Theatre 4%

Mark Heidemann - THE FATHER - North Fork Community Theatre 4%

Catherine Clyne - THE 39 STEPS - Playcrafters 3%

Michael Blangiforti - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Studio Theatre of Long Island 3%

Christine Boehm - KING LEAR - The Carriage House Players 3%

Evan Donnellan - THE MASTER BUILDER - South Shore Theatre Experience 3%

Matt Rosenberg - HARVEY - Eastline 3%

Emily Vaeth - KING LEAR - South Shore Theatre Experience 2%

Nick Masson - ROMEO AND JULIET - The Carriage House Players 2%

David Dubin - THE SUNSHINE BOYS - Studio Theatre of Long Island 2%

Jordan Hue - THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - The Carriage House Players 2%

Jonathan Rockefeller - THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - The Space at Westbury 2%

Tommie Gibbons - BETTY'S SUMMER VACATION - South Shore Theatre Experience 2%

Jaclyn Backhaus - MEN ON BOATS - Post Theatre Company 2%

Mary Powers - STRICTLY MURDER - Hampton Theatre Company 2%

Miriam Grill - MEN ON BOATS - Post Theatre Company 2%

Thaddeus Plezia - SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - South Shore Theatre Experience 1%

Joe Marshall - A WANING GIBBOUS MOON - Alternative Theater Company 1%



Best Ensemble

WEST SIDE STORY - CM Performing Arts Center 6%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Cultural arts playhouse 6%

URINETOWN - Post Theatre Company 4%

POTUS - Modern Classics Theatre of LI 4%

NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Post Theatre Company 4%

SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - CM Performing Arts Center 4%

JERSEY BOYS - John W. Engeman Theater 4%

NEWSIES - Smithtown Performing Arts Center 3%

LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - The John W. Engeman Theater 3%

ROMEO AND JULIET - The Carriage House Players 3%

SISTER ACT - Cultural arts playhouse 3%

REEFER MADNESS - South Shore Theatre Experience 2%

ROCK OF AGES - Cultural Arts Playhouse 2%

ALL SHOOK UP - Sunrise Theatre Company 2%

THE WEDDING SINGER - Sunrise Theatre Company 2%

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Lighthouse Repertory Theatre 2%

RENT - Cultural arts playhouse 2%

THE FATHER - North Fork Community Theatre 2%

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Eastline Theatre 2%

ELF - THE MUSICAL - Studio Theatre of Long Island 2%

OPERATION VOLKSWAGEN - South Shore Theatre Experience 2%

NEXT TO NORMAL - CAP Merrick 2%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Chimera Players 2%

LOVE'S LABOR LOST - Post Theatre Company 2%

GUYS AND DOLLS - Lighthouse Repertory Theatre 2%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ben Hegarty - WEST SIDE STORY - CM Performing Arts Center 12%

Grayson Sepulveda - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Post Theatre Company 9%

Becky Baehrle - PARADE - Cultural arts playhouse 9%

Joey Tito - ALL SHOOK UP - Sunrise Theatre Company 8%

Danny Higgins - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Eastline Theatre 6%

Tony Frangipane - ADDAMS FAMILY - Cultural arts playhouse 5%

Domenick Napoli - AMERICAN IDIOT - Cultural arts playhouse 5%

Fable Rowell - WOMEN AT A WINDOW MEN ON A BENCH - Post theatre company 4%

John Burkland - JERSEY BOYS - John W. Engeman Theater 4%

John Burkland - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - John W. Engeman Theater 4%

Emily Vaeth - REEFER MADNESS - South Shore Theatre Experience 4%

Grayson Sepulveda - COME BACK FOR AN HOUR - Post Theatre Company 3%

Josh Amy - A CHORUS LINE - Cultural arts playhouse 3%

Mike Visco - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Lighthouse Repertory Theatre 3%

Rian Romeo - GUYS AND DOLLS - Lighthouse Repertory Theatre 3%

Grayson Sepulveda - MEN ON BOATS - Post Theatre Company 3%

Rj Woodward and Heather Neumar - REEFER MADNESS - South Shore Theatre Experience 3%

Jaxon hickey - ROCK OF AGES - Cultural arts playhouse 2%

Josh Amy - AMERICAN IDIOT - Cultural arts playhouse 2%

Thaddeus Plezia - KING LEAR - South Shore Theatre Experience 2%

SEBASTIAN PACZYNSKI - STRICTLY MURDER - Hampton Theatre Company 2%

Mike Billings - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Bay Street Theater 1%

Thaddeus Plezia - REEFER MADNESS - South Shore Theatre Experience 1%

Thaddeus Plezia - TIMES SQUARE ANGEL - South Shore Theatre Experience 1%

Thaddeus Plezia - SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - South Shore Theatre Experience 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Benjamin Stayner - JERSEY BOYS - John W. Engeman Theater 8%

James Crichton - URINETOWN - Post Theatre Company 7%

Kailey Schnurman - WEST SIDE STORY - CM Performing Arts Center 7%

Brian Sweeney - 1776 - Sunrise Theatre Company 7%

Matt DeMaria - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Post Theatre Company 6%

Brian Sweeney - ALL SHOOK UP - Sunrise Theatre Company 5%

Julie Ricotta - PIPPIN - Chimera Players 5%

Dee Laveglia - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Hampton Theatre Company 4%

Matthew W. Surico - FOOTLOOSE - CM Performing Arts Center 4%

Jon Riss - A CHORUS LINE - Cultural arts playhouse 3%

Brian Sweeney - THE WEDDING SINGER - Sunrise Theatre Company 3%

Chris Quintana - WILLY WONKA - Community Playhouse of Northport 3%

Kevin Burns - NEWSIES - Smithtown Performing Arts Center 3%

Joseph Mankowski - GUYS AND DOLLS - Lighthouse Repertory Theatre 3%

Samantha LoBasso - REEFER MADNESS - South Shore Theatre Experience 3%

Shiloh Bennett - AMERICAN IDIOT - Cultural Arts Playhouse 3%

Shiloh Bennett - NEXT TO NORMAL - CAP Merrick 2%

Joe Mankowski - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Lighthouse Repertory Theatre 2%

Matt DeMaria - RENT - Cultural arts playhouse 2%

Zavie Ward - COME BACK FOR AN HOUR - Post Theatre Company 2%

Zach Mandernach - PARADE - CAP Merrick 2%

Nick Wilders - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - John W. Engeman Theater 2%

Rich Giordano - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Cultural arts playhouse 2%

Mario Mannarino - EVIL DEAD - Cultural Arts Playhouse (Merrick) 2%

Sandra A Vigliotti - HAIR - Studio Theatre of Long Island 2%



Best Musical

NEWSIES - Smithtown Performing Arts Center 6%

NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Post Theatre Company 6%

WEST SIDE STORY - CM Performing Arts Center 6%

JERSEY BOYS - The John W. Engeman Theater 5%

URINETOWN - Post Theatre Company 5%

LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - The John W. Engeman Theater 4%

SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Cultural arts playhouse 4%

SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - CM Performing Arts Center 4%

PIPPIN - Chimera Players 3%

GUYS AND DOLLS - Lighthouse Repertory Theatre 3%

PARADE - CAP Merrick 3%

REEFER MADNESS - South Shore Theatre Experience 3%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Cultural arts playhouse 3%

THE PRODUCERS - Theatre Three 3%

ALL SHOOK UP - Sunrise Theatre Company 3%

RENT - Cultural arts playhouse 2%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts 2%

HAIR - Studio Theatre of Long Island 2%

THE WEDDING SINGER - Sunrise Theatre Company 2%

ROCK OF AGES - Cultural arts playhouse 2%

NEXT TO NORMAL - CAP Merrick 2%

ELF - THE MUSICAL - Studio Theatre of Long Island 2%

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Hampton Theatre Company 2%

GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Post Theatre Company 2%

A CHORUS LINE - Cultural Arts playhouse 2%



Best Performer In A Musical

Jenna Halverson - ALICE BY HEART - Take A Bow 5%

Andrew Crouch - ALL SHOOK UP - Sunrise Theatre Company 5%

Anthony Mastrangelo - PIPPIN - Chimera Players 4%

Ally Katelyn Short - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Performing Arts 4%

Joey LaVarco - JERSEY BOYS - John W Engeman Theater 3%

AJ Lafond - URINETOWN - Post Theatre Company 3%

Aiden Scroh - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Cultural Arts Playhouse 3%

James Brautigam - THE WEDDING SINGER - Sunrise Theatre Company 2%

Alyssa Seminario - GUYS AND DOLLS - Lighthouse Repertory Theatre 2%

Aidan Schroh - NEXT TO NORMAL - Cultural arts playhouse 2%

Aidan Bradley - A CHORUS LINE - Cultural Arts playhouse 2%

Cristian Velasquez - GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Post Theatre Company 2%

Courtney O'Shea - NEWSIES - Smithtown Performing Arts Center 2%

Matt Fama - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Studio Theatre of Long Island 2%

Laila canelo - WEST SIDE STORY - CM Performing Arts Center 2%

Logan Scott - REEFER MADNESS - South Shore Theatre Experience 2%

Jason Steven Kopp - WEST SIDE STORY - CM Performing Arts Center 2%

Nicholas Auletti - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Hampton Theatre Company 2%

Christian Velasquez - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Post Theatre Company 2%

Emma Flynn Bespolka - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - John Engeman Theatre 1%

AJ Martinez - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Performing Arts 1%

Camilla Montoya - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - CM Performing Arts Center 1%

Will Brennan - NEWSIES - Smithtown Performing Arts Center 1%

Louis Bianco V - WEST SIDE STORY - CM Performing Arts Center 1%

Fable Rowell - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Post Theatre Company 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Abbey Rice - WOMEN AT A WINDOW, MEN ON A BENCH - Post Theatre Company 5%

Aidan Bradley - LOVES LABOURS LOST - Post Theatre Company 5%

Alex Piteris - ROMEO AND JULIET - The Carriage House Players 5%

Jocelyn Weston - HARVEY - Eastline 4%

Chloe Adamszyk - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Eastline Theatre 3%

Sabrina Vazquez - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Studio Theatre of Long Island 3%

Giovanni Marine - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Lighthouse Repertory Theatre 3%

Peter Fogel - TIL DEATH DO US PART, YOU FIRST - CM Performing Arts Center 3%

Lauren Weinberg - CLUE - John W. Engeman Theater 3%

Rusty Kransky - THE FATHER - North Fork Community Theatre 2%

Brody Hampson - LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Post Theatre Company 2%

Lainee Jentz - LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Post Theatre Company 2%

Tim Smith - KING LEAR - South Shore Theatre Experience 2%

Staci Rosenberg-Simmons - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Modern Classics Theatre of LI 2%

Thursday Farrar - CLUE - John W. Engeman Theater 2%

Anjali Rooney - WOMEN AT A WINDOW, MEN AT A BENCH - Post Theatre Company 2%

Gary Tifeld - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - EastLine Theatre 2%

Sarah Gordon Macey - LOVES LABOURS LOST - Post Theatre Company 2%

Dayne Rasmussen - STRICTLY MURDER - Hampton Theatre Company 2%

Luke Hampson - ROMEO AND JULIET - The Carriage House Players 2%

Elizabeth Brownyard - CLUE - Studio Theatre of Long Island 2%

Emily Vaeth - THE 39 STEPS - Playcrafters 2%

Katie Ferretti - RABBIT HOLE - South Shore Theatre Experience 2%

Cade Meier - BUS STOP - South Shore Theatre Experience 2%

Angelo DiBiase - 'WHO AM I THIS TIME (AND OTHER CONDUNDRUMS OF LOVE)?' - Theatre Box of Floral Park 2%



Best Play

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - EastLine Theatre 10%

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Lighthouse Repertory Theatre 8%

CLUE - John W. Engeman Theater 6%

ROMEO AND JULIET - The Carriage House Players 6%

POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Modern Classics Theatre of LI 4%

THE FATHER - North Fork Community Theatre 4%

RABBIT HOLE - South Shore Theatre Experience 4%

LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Post Theatre Company 4%

ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOOS NEST - Studio Theatre of Long Island 4%

TIL DEATH DO US PART, YOU FIRST - CM Performing Arts Center 4%

MEN ON BOATS - Post Theatre Company 4%

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Studio Theatre of Long Island 3%

WOMEN AT A WINDOW, MEN ON A BENCH - Post Theatre Company 3%

HARVEY - EastLine Theatre 3%

OTHELLO - South Shore Theatre Experience 2%

STRICTLY MURDER - Hampton Theatre Company 2%

TROUBLE IN MIND - EastLine Theatre 2%

COME BACK FOR AN HOUR - Post Theatre Company 2%

OF MICE & MEN - Modern Classics Theatre of LI 2%

THE CRIPPLE OF INISHMAAN - Modern Classics Theatre of LI 2%

ANTIGONE - The Carriage House Players 2%

CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN NIGHTIME - Studio Theatre of Long Island 2%

THE CRUCIBLE - Star Playhouse/Stage 74 1%

THE SUNSHINE BOYS - Studio Theatre of Long Island 1%

KING LEAR - The Carriage House Players 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Vincent Gunn - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Post Theatre Company 9%

Cici Chichester - ALL SHOOK UP - Sunrise Theatre Company 8%

John Mazzarella - WEST SIDE STORY - CM Performing Arts Center 7%

Bruce Grossman and Tom Mckenna - PARADE - Cultural Arts Playhouse (Merrick) 6%

Danny Bishop - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Studio Theatre of Long Island 5%

Vincent Gunn - LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Post Theatre Company 5%

Kyle Dixon - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - John W. Engeman Theater 4%

Kyle Dixon - CLUE - John W. Engeman Theater 4%

Mark Heidemann - THE FATHER - North Fork Community Theatre 3%

Mike Mucciolo - NEWSIES - Smithtown Performing Arts Center 3%

Danny Amy and Tom Mckenna - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Cultural arts playhouse 3%

Domenick Napoli - ROCK OF AGES - Cultural arts playhouse 3%

Emily Vaeth - REEFER MADNESS - South Shore Theatre Experience 3%

Jason Moreland & Danny Bishop - POTUS - Modern Classics Theatre of LI 3%

Domenick Napoli - AMERICAN IDIOT - Cultural arts playhouse 3%

Domenick Napoli - EVIL DEAD - Cultural Arts Playhouse (Merrick) 3%

Danny Amy - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Cultural arts playhouse 2%

Danny Amy - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Cultural arts playhouse 2%

Meg Sexton - STRICTLY MURDER - Hampton Theatre Company 2%

Tom McKenna - SISTER ACT - Cultural arts playhouse 2%

Vincent Gunn - COME BACK FOR AN HOUR - Post Theatre Company 2%

Tom McKenna - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Cultural arts playhouse 2%

Rian Romeo - GUYS AND DOLLS - Lighthouse Repertory Theatre 2%

Ronald R. Green III - EVITA - CM Performing Arts Center 2%

John Mazzarella - THE OLYMPIANS - CM Performing Arts Center 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Brandon Lake - 1776 - Sunrise Theatre Company 9%

Austin Yoshida - WOMEN AT A WINDOW, MEN ON A BENCH - Post Theatre Company 8%

Brian Hetland - WEST SIDE STORY - CM Performing Arts Center 8%

Tony Frangipane - NEXT TO NORMAL - Cultural arts playhouse 8%

Daniel DeGeorges - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Post Theatre Company 8%

Alyssa Jayson - POTUS - Modern Classics Theatre of LI 8%

Laura Schubert - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - John W. Engeman Theater 6%

John Lovett - THE FATHER - North Fork Community Theatre 4%

Mike Mucciolo - NEWSIES - Smithtown Performing Arts Center 4%

Joe Mankowski - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Lighthouse Repertory Theatre 4%

Evan Donellan - THE MASTER BUILDER - South Shore Theatre Experience 4%

Jennifer LoPresti - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Performing Arts 3%

Daniel DeGeorges - COME BACK FOR AN HOUR - Post Theatre Company 3%

Jennifer LoPresti - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Performing Arts 3%

Evan Lettieri - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - CM Performing Arts Center 3%

Emily Vaeth - KING LEAR - South Shore Theatre Experience 3%

Catherine Clyne - THE 39 STEPS - Playcrafters 2%

Evan Lettieri - THE OLYMPIANS - CM Performing Arts Center 2%

Daniel DeGeorges - MEN ON BOATS - Post Theatre Company 2%

Jonathan Presto - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Hampton Theatre Company 2%

Marian Waller - VANYA & SONIA & MASHA & SPIKE - South Shore Theatre Experience 1%

Patrick Finn - TIMES SQUARE ANGEL - South Shore Theatre Experience 1%

Patrick Finn - THE MASTER BUILDER - South Shore Theatre Experience 1%

Patrick Finn - BUS STOP - South Shore Theatre Experience 1%

Jennifer LoPresti - DISASTER! - North Shore Community Synagogue 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Justin Lowenhar - SPRING AWAKENING - Second Stage Productions 14%

Nick Aspris - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - CM Performing Arts Center 4%

Sean McGee - JERSEY BOYS - John W. Engeman Theater 3%

Aidan Bradley - URINETOWN - Post Theatre Company 3%

:Ben Capilets - NEWSIES - Smithtown Performing Arts Center 3%

Alexandra Thomas - 1776 - Sunrise Theatre Company 2%

Allie George - URINETOWN - Post Theatre Company 2%

Alyssa DeCicco - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Cultural arts playhouse 2%

Kaira Gula - NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Post Theatre Company 2%

Andrew Frace - JERSEY BOYS - John W Engeman Theater 2%

Camilla Montoya - WEST SIDE STORY - CM Performing Arts Center 2%

Julie Stewart - WEST SIDE STORY - CM Performing Arts Center 2%

Kate Shoulders - NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Post Theatre Company 2%

Christopher Williamson - ALL SHOOK UP - Sunrise Theatre Company 1%

Andrew J. Koehler - PARADE - CAP Merrick 1%

Stone Locke - THE WILD PARTY - Cultural Arts Playhouse (Merrick) 1%

Ariana Glaser - PARADE - CAP Merrick 1%

Dominic Trivigno-Peter - PINKALIOUS - The Arygle Theatre 1%

Alexis Monetti - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Performing Arts 1%

June Monteleone - PIPPIN - Chimera Players 1%

Michael Marziliano - PARADE - CAP Merrick 1%

Maura Grace McGovern - THE WEDDING SINGER - Sunrise Theatre Company 1%

Glenn McKay - GUYS AND DOLLS - Lighthouse Repertory Theatre 1%

Dean Michaelides - WILLY WONKA - Community Playhouse of Northport 1%

Angelo DiBiase - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Studio Theatre of Long Island 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Chazz Palminteri - TIL DEATH DO US PART, YOU FIRST - CM Performing Arts Center 5%

Aidan C. Bradley - LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Post Theatre Company 5%

Calvin Zanetti - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Lighthouse Repertory Theatre 5%

Staci Rosenberg-Simons - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Eastline Theatre 5%

Andy Ruggeri - COME BACK FOR AN HOUR - Post Theatre Company 4%

Mairead Camas - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Theatre Three 4%

Eileen Trilli - THE FATHER - North Fork Community Theatre 3%

Andrew Murano - THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - The Carriage House Players 3%

Willy Nelson - COME BACK FOR AN HOUR - Post Theatre Company 3%

Ashley Underwood - STRICTLY MURDER - Hampton Theatre Company 3%

Michael Sherwood - HAMLET - EastLine Theatre 2%

Victoria Kay - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - EastLine Theatre 2%

Christopher Connor - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Lighthouse Repertory Theatre 2%

Franklin Ferrer - WOMEN AT A WINDOW, MEN ON A BENCH - Post Theatre Company 2%

Kaira Gula - WOMEN AT A WINDOW, MEN ON A BENCH - Post Theatre Company 2%

Madlen Bevan - MEN ON BOATS - Post Theatre Company 2%

Dana Tortorra - ANTIGONE - The Carriage House Players 2%

Emily Nadler - THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - The Carriage House Players 2%

Jackson Whittier - LOVES LABOURS LOST - Post Theatre Company 2%

Megan Noser - LOVES LABOURS LOST - Post Theatre Company 2%

Cade Meier - BUS STOP - South Shore Theatre Experience 2%

Logan Taylor - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Studio Theatre of Long Island 2%

Gina Carey - THE CRIPPLE OF INISHMAAN - Modern Classics Theatre of LI 2%

Kate Jergensen - TROUBLE IN MIND - EastLine Theatre 2%

Evan Donnellan - THE SUNSHINE BOYS - Studio Theatre of Long Island 2%



Favorite Local Theatre

Post Theatre Company 13%

Cultural arts playhouse 11%

CM Performing Arts Center 9%

Studio Theatre of Long Island 7%

John W. Engeman Theater 7%

Sunrise Theatre Company 7%

Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts 4%

South Shore Theatre Experience 4%

EastLine Theatre 4%

The Arygle Theatre 4%

North Fork Community Theatre 3%

The Carriage House Players 3%

The Community Synagogue Theater Company 3%

Smithtown Performing Arts Center 3%

Lighthouse Repertory Theatre 2%

Modern Classics Theatre of LI 2%

Gateway Playhouse 2%

Chimera Players 2%

Hampton Theatre Company 2%

Community Playhouse of Northport 1%

Raffaelle productions 1%

Star Playhouse/Stage 74 1%

Bay Street Theater 1%

Alternative Theatre Company 1%

Royal Star Theater 1%



