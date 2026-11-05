Video: HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! Rehearsal Sneak Peek at Engeman

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Rehearsal footage from Dr. Seuss'S HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL gives a look inside the rehearsal room as the cast prepares the production at the John W. Engeman Theater in Northport, New York. The sneak peek shows the company at work on the world of Whoville ahead of the show's opening.

The musical is based on Dr. Seuss's holiday story about the Grinch and the town of Whoville. The stage production presents the tale as a family-oriented holiday musical adventure.

The engagement is the Long Island premiere of the show and is scheduled to run November 12 through December 27, 2026. According to the theater, multiple performances are already sold out.

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