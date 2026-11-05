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Video: HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! Rehearsal Sneak Peek at Engeman

The Long Island premiere has multiple performances already sold out at the Northport theater.

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Rehearsal footage from Dr. Seuss'S HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL gives a look inside the rehearsal room as the cast prepares the production at the John W. Engeman Theater in Northport, New York. The sneak peek shows the company at work on the world of Whoville ahead of the show's opening.

The musical is based on Dr. Seuss's holiday story about the Grinch and the town of Whoville. The stage production presents the tale as a family-oriented holiday musical adventure.

The engagement is the Long Island premiere of the show and is scheduled to run November 12 through December 27, 2026. According to the theater, multiple performances are already sold out.

Broadway performer Ryan Knowles will star as the Grinch, with James Judy as Old Max and Liesl Jaye serving as ensemble member and dance captain. Drew Humphrey directs, with choreography by Alyssa Sarnoff and music direction by David Wolfson. Further details are in BroadwayWorld's earlier report on the Long Island debut of the production.

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