"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Video: HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! First Look at Engeman Theater
The Long Island premiere is playing in Northport, with many performances already sold out.
The John W. Engeman Theater debuted a first-look video from its production of Dr. Seuss'S HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL, the Long Island premiere of the holiday show. The footage includes the Grinch's song "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch" and ensemble numbers set in Whoville.
The musical is based on the Dr. Seuss story about the Grinch, whose heart is two sizes too small, and his attempt to steal Christmas from the holiday-loving Whos of Whoville. The production is narrated by Max the Dog and features songs including "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch."
The production is now playing at the Northport, New York, theater through December 27, 2026, and many performances are already sold out. Per prior BroadwayWorld coverage, Broadway performer Ryan Knowles stars as the Grinch, with James Judy as Old Max and Liesl Jaye as ensemble member and dance captain. Drew Humphrey directs, with choreography by Alyssa Sarnoff and music direction by David Wolfson.
BroadwayWorld also spoke with Knowles about stepping into the title role, and earlier shared rehearsal footage from the production.
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