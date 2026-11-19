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The John W. Engeman Theater debuted a first-look video from its production of Dr. Seuss'S HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL, the Long Island premiere of the holiday show. The footage includes the Grinch's song "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch" and ensemble numbers set in Whoville.

The musical is based on the Dr. Seuss story about the Grinch, whose heart is two sizes too small, and his attempt to steal Christmas from the holiday-loving Whos of Whoville. The production is narrated by Max the Dog and features songs including "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch."

The production is now playing at the Northport, New York, theater through December 27, 2026, and many performances are already sold out. Per prior BroadwayWorld coverage, Broadway performer Ryan Knowles stars as the Grinch, with James Judy as Old Max and Liesl Jaye as ensemble member and dance captain. Drew Humphrey directs, with choreography by Alyssa Sarnoff and music direction by David Wolfson.

BroadwayWorld also spoke with Knowles about stepping into the title role, and earlier shared rehearsal footage from the production.

The race is on for the Long Island Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 ANYTHING GOES North Fork Community Theatre 11% 2 URINETOWN THE MUSICAL South Shore Theatre Experience 9% 3 ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & GLORIA ESTEFAN The Argyle Theatre 6% 4 AMERICAN IDIOT Cultural Arts Playhouse 6% 5 WEST SIDE STORY The Gateway Playhouse 5% Best Play 1 A FEW GOOD MEN North Fork Community Theatre 24% 2 APPROPRIATE EastLine Theatre 13% 3 A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE South Shore Theatre Experience 13% 4 THE CONFESSION CM Performing Arts Center 7% 5 MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Manes Studio Theatre Long Island 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Cultural Arts Playhouse 15% 2 North Fork Community Theatre 12% 3 CM Performing Arts Center 11% 4 The Gateway Playhouse 8% 5 The Argyle Theatre 8% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Justin Wooster - URINETOWN THE MUSICAL South Shore Theatre Experience 8% 2 Kristen Tarragó - ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & GLORIA ESTEFAN The Argyle Theatre 7% 3 Victoria Gullo - BRIGADOON Narrows Community Theater 5% 4 Megan Elyse Fulmer - WEST SIDE STORY The Gateway Playhouse 5% 5 Gavin James Krautz - SOMETHING ROTTEN! The Madison Theatre 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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