Valerie David's BAGGAGE FROM BAGHDAD to Play Sparkle on Stage

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Baggage From BaghDAD: Becoming My Father's Daughter, an award-winning solo show written and performed by Long Island native Valerie David, will be presented at Sparkle on Stage in Freeport, New York, on Sunday, November 8, 2026, at 2 p.m.

The performance is part of the venue's Voices of Unity Storytelling Series and will be followed by an audience talkback.

Based on David's family history, the production chronicles one Middle Eastern Jewish family's journey from Iraq to the United States following the religious persecution of the 1941 Farhud pogrom. Through personal storytelling, the play examines the lasting effects of displacement, cultural identity, and the challenges of building a new life in an unfamiliar country.

The story also explores David's relationship with her father and how her family's experiences shaped her own understanding of heritage and belonging. Blending humor with moments of emotional reflection, the production addresses themes of survival, reconciliation, and the intergenerational consequences of war and prejudice.

"It's not just a Jewish story, but a narrative that anyone can relate to: having to immigrate to another country, being forced to evacuate during wartime, suffering bullying, and the ramifications of having to adapt to a foreign culture that's not so welcoming," said David.

The production connects the family's experiences with contemporary conversations surrounding immigration, religious intolerance, antisemitism, and refugee crises.

Baggage From BaghDAD is directed by Drama Desk Award winner Karen Carpenter, with sound and projections by award-winning designer Andy Evan Cohen.

The 60-minute performance will take place at Sparkle on Stage, located at 195 Woodcleft Avenue in Freeport, New York. An audience discussion will follow the show. The production contains mature content.

Tickets are $15.

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