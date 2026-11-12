Valerie David to Perform THE PINK HULK in Freeport, Long Island, in November

NEW! Long Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Long Island & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Four-time, 27-year cancer survivor and patient advocate Valerie David is celebrating her 10-year anniversary of performing her internationally acclaimed autobiographical comedic drama The Pink Hulk: One Woman's Journey to Find the Superhero Within worldwide, having had a brain tumor successfully removed 9 months ago. In the face of cancer again, her motto is to never give up hope. Her resiliency is a living testament to her courage and the hope she gives to others facing adversity in their own lives.

The performance is on Sunday, November 15, 2026 at 2 pm. This is a 70-minute show with audience talkback following performance with Hewlett House, a free cancer resource and support center in Hewlett, NY. Mature content.

About The Pink Hulk

Now battling breast cancer after fighting off lymphoma, Valerie fears losing 'her tatas' and takes them out for one last hurrah. Is there a 'happy' ending? But wait...then she gets a brain tumor! Discover Valerie's quest to survive cancer four times. An empowering and true story of inspiration for anyone facing ANY adversity in their own lives. With plenty of humor-guaranteed! Nine months after brain tumor surgery, she is unveiling this updated version, including developing brand-new material.

Her goal with this show is to empower and inspire those going through any adversity in life, so you can find your own superhero within to face life's challenges. 'My show is not just about fighting cancer; it has a universal message of hope and empowerment,' Valerie says.

Her comical take is funny, emotional, and inspiring. The Pink Hulk is a true testament to the power of our own inner superheroes-to never give up and always have hope! Valerie goes beyond just performing her award-winning solo show The Pink Hulk and is truly making a difference. Valerie has also contributed to panel discussions with Theater Resources Unlimited, Broadway Bound Theatre Festival, the Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival, and other organizations. Valerie nurtures and mentors solo show performers and encourages them to create their own stories, as well as providing advice and guidance on self-producing and touring. She conducts improv and writing workshops both domestically and internationally, including for cancer patients and survivors through The Red Door Community (formerly Gilda's Club of NYC). Valerie has also been the keynote speaker at conferences and cancer organizations worldwide.

The Pink Hulk has been accepted into more than 60 festivals and performance engagements, performed in 25 cities in the U.S. and abroad, including England, Finland, Sweden and Iceland, portraying over 20 different characters onstage. The Pink Hulk is a true testament to never giving up! The Pink Hulk has been featured on TV, radio, in publications and on podcasts, including NBC 4 New York, CBS, FOX, amNY, Heal magazine, The IndyStar, Breast Friends Cancer Support Radio Network, Mia's World, Beating Cancer Daily with Saranne Rothberg, and Kicking Cancer's Ass with Joelle Kaufman.



Photo Credit: Emily Hewitt Photography

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming