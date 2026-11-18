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​Tickets for Cameron Mackintosh's new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera, will go on sale 12 p.m. Thursday, November 19 for its engagement at Proctors in Schenectady Wednesday, June 23-Sunday, July 4 as part of the Broadway Series.

Featuring Maria Björnson's brilliant original design, this production of PHANTOM OF THE OPERA was rapturously received by London critics when it reopened at its birthplace His Majesty's Theatre in 2021. Both the acclaimed new London production and new North American Tour are directed by Seth Sklar-Heyn, based on the celebrated original direction by Harold Prince with musical staging and choreography by Gillian Lynne, recreated and adapted by Chrissie Cartwright.

Isaiah Bailey leads the company in the title role of 'The Phantom of the Opera.' He is joined by Jordan Lee Gilbert as 'Christine Daaé,' Daniel Lopez as 'Raoul,' Midori Marsh as 'Carlotta Giudicelli,' William Thomas Evans as 'Monsieur Firmin,' Carrington Vilmont as 'Monsieur André,' Lisa Vroman as 'Madame Giry,' Christopher Bozeka as 'Ubaldo Piangi,' Melo Ludwig as 'Meg Giry,' and Alexa Xioufaridou Moster as 'Christine Daaé,' at certain performances.

Lloyd Webber's celebrated romantic and soaring score includes “The Music of the Night,” “All I Ask of You,” “Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again,” “Masquerade,” and the iconic title song.

PHANTOM OF THE OPERA tells the story of Christine Daaé, a young soprano whose extraordinary voice enchants a mysterious masked figure known as The Phantom. A brilliant yet tormented musical genius, The Phantom dwells in the depths of the Paris Opera House, casting fear over all who inhabit it.

Drawn to Christine's sensational talent, The Phantom becomes her mentor, believing she alone can truly bring his music to life, and as he guides her from the shadows, he falls deeply and dangerously in love. When Christine is reunited with her childhood sweetheart, Raoul, now the young patron of the Opera House, she has to wrestle with the unpredictable nature of a powerful love triangle. The Phantom's obsession with his new star sets off a dramatic turn of events where devotion, jealousy, and passions collide.

The race is on for the Long Island Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 ANYTHING GOES North Fork Community Theatre 10% 2 URINETOWN THE MUSICAL South Shore Theatre Experience 9% 3 ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & GLORIA ESTEFAN The Argyle Theatre 6% 4 AMERICAN IDIOT Cultural Arts Playhouse 6% 5 WEST SIDE STORY The Gateway Playhouse 5% Best Play 1 A FEW GOOD MEN North Fork Community Theatre 23% 2 APPROPRIATE EastLine Theatre 12% 3 A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE South Shore Theatre Experience 12% 4 THE CONFESSION CM Performing Arts Center 7% 5 MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Manes Studio Theatre Long Island 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Cultural Arts Playhouse 15% 2 North Fork Community Theatre 12% 3 CM Performing Arts Center 11% 4 The Gateway Playhouse 8% 5 The Argyle Theatre 8% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Justin Wooster - URINETOWN THE MUSICAL South Shore Theatre Experience 8% 2 Kristen Tarragó - ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & GLORIA ESTEFAN The Argyle Theatre 7% 3 Victoria Gullo - BRIGADOON Narrows Community Theater 5% 4 Megan Elyse Fulmer - WEST SIDE STORY The Gateway Playhouse 5% 5 KARLIE JANE HARTMANN - ANNIE The Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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