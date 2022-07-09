Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The New Deal Creative Arts Center Returns To its Outdoor Stage To Present INTO THE WOODS

The New Deal Creative Arts Center Returns To its Outdoor Stage To Present INTO THE WOODS

Performances July 15th to July 24th.

Jul. 9, 2022  

The New Deal Creative Arts Center will present Into the Woods this summer! James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim take everyone's favorite storybook characters and bring them together for a timeless, yet relevant, piece that creates a rare modern classic. The Tony Award-winning book and score are both enchanting and touching.

The story follows a Baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King's Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the Baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a Witch's curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse with help in tow. Everyone's wish is granted, but at what cost? What happens after 'happily ever after'?

Join New Deal at Hackett Hill Park's outdoor stage in Hyde Park, NY July 15-24, 2022 for a spectacular production of Into the Woods directed by Amy Schaffer & Lance Turner and under the musical direction of Lee Stowe. Grab your chairs/blankets, pack a picnic and join us in the great outdoors for this epic tale.

Performance Dates: July 15-24, 2022
Fridays & Saturdays at 7:00pm
Sundays at 5:00pm

Tickets are $22 in advance or $25 at the door.

TICKETS: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2184924®id=181&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.simpletix.com%2Fe%2Finto-the-woods-tickets-105284?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1



Andrei Malaev-Babel named Director of the FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training
July 9, 2022

Andrei Malaev-Babel has been selected as director of the FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training, the Florida State University College of Fine Arts and School of Theatre announced.
New Ambassadors Theatre Company to Stage TIGHT FIVE and IRREGULARS This Month
July 9, 2022

Death, family, and sizzling one-liners. New Ambassadors Theatre Co. presents two new full-length plays in repertory: Irregulars by David Adam Gill and Tight Five by John Peña Griswold and Jennifer Downes.
Photos: Westport Country Playhouse's KIM'S CONVENIENCE
July 9, 2022

Westport Country Playhouse will stage “Kim’s Convenience,” a funny and touching comedy about a Korean family who owns a Toronto convenience store, written by Ins Choi and directed by Nelson T. Eusebio III, from July 5 through July 17.
Teruko Nakajima's Award Winning World Premiere Solo-Show, MADE IN AMERICA Extends At The Dorie Theatre
July 9, 2022

Teruko Nakajima’s Award Winning World Premiere Solo-Show, MADE IN AMERICA received tremendous accolades at Hollywood Fringe Festival 2022.
3 Plays About Women's Rights Opens Next Week At Brooklyn's On Women Festival
July 9, 2022

Irondale, Brooklyn’s leading theatrical and artistically ambitious think-tank theater ensemble, with three esteemed curators, proudly announce the lineup of the fifth annual On Women Festival, July 11-31, celebrating the lives and experiences of female identifying artists.