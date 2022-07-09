The New Deal Creative Arts Center Returns To its Outdoor Stage To Present INTO THE WOODS

The New Deal Creative Arts Center will present Into the Woods this summer! James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim take everyone's favorite storybook characters and bring them together for a timeless, yet relevant, piece that creates a rare modern classic. The Tony Award-winning book and score are both enchanting and touching.

The story follows a Baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King's Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the Baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a Witch's curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse with help in tow. Everyone's wish is granted, but at what cost? What happens after 'happily ever after'?

Join New Deal at Hackett Hill Park's outdoor stage in Hyde Park, NY July 15-24, 2022 for a spectacular production of Into the Woods directed by Amy Schaffer & Lance Turner and under the musical direction of Lee Stowe. Grab your chairs/blankets, pack a picnic and join us in the great outdoors for this epic tale.

Performance Dates: July 15-24, 2022

Fridays & Saturdays at 7:00pm

Sundays at 5:00pm

Tickets are $22 in advance or $25 at the door.

TICKETS: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2184924®id=181&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.simpletix.com%2Fe%2Finto-the-woods-tickets-105284?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1