THE RED HOT CHILLI PIPERS to Tour Patchogue Theatre March 16, 2027 on 25th Anniversary World Tour

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Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts announced that Red Hot Chilli PIPERS will appear on Tuesday, March 16, 2027 at 8PM as part of the group's 25th Anniversary World Tour.

Tickets are $47.00 - $77.00 including fees and can be purchased in person at 71 East Main Street in Patchogue, by phone at 631-207-1313, or online at: https://ci.ovationtix.com/34780/performance/11888511

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, November 13 at 10AM.

Bagpipes with attitude. Drums with a Scottish accent. A blazing rock show so hot, it comes with its own health warning!

Join the internationally acclaimed Red Hot Chilli PIPERS (NOT the Peppers!) as they celebrate their 25th Anniversary World Tour—a milestone honoring a quarter century of electrifying audiences around the globe with their Signature Sound: Bagrock. It's where the thunder of rock meets the soul of Scotland, blending iconic rock anthems with the timeless melodies of the Highlands in a concert experience unlike any other.

Featuring an explosive lineup of world-class pipers, guitarists, keyboards, and drummers, the Red Hot Chilli PIPERS have become one of Scotland's greatest musical exports. Their award-winning musicianship and infectious stage presence have captivated audiences from New York to Sydney, Beijing to Berlin, earning a worldwide reputation as one of the most exciting live acts on the road today.

Since winning the UK's When Will I Be Famous? in 2007, the band has taken their trademarked Bagrock sound to sold-out audiences across six continents. Their exhilarating performances fuse traditional favorites like 'Amazing Grace,' 'Flower of Scotland,' and 'The Hills of Argyll' with unforgettable rock and pop hits including 'We Will Rock You,' 'Clocks,' 'Chasing Cars,' 'Smoke on the Water,' and 'Thunderstruck,' creating a concert that is equal parts celebration, spectacle, and party.

Over the past 25 years, the Red Hot Chilli PIPERS have earned Gold and Triple Platinum records, amassed millions of online views, won multiple Best Live Act in Scotland awards, and performed for royalty, celebrities, and fans in more than 40 countries. Their exhilarating blend of virtuoso musicianship, infectious energy, and unmistakable Scottish pride continues to win over audiences of every age.

The 25th Anniversary World Tour is more than a concert—it's a celebration of one of the most unique and exhilarating live acts in the world. Whether you're a lifelong fan or experiencing Bagrock for the very first time, prepare for an unforgettable night of music, laughter, and nonstop excitement.

Feel the Chilli heat. Come closer to the fire.

EVENT DETAILS

The Red Hot Chilli Pipers 25th Anniversary World Tour

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, 71 East Main Street, Patchogue, NY, US

Tuesday March 16th 2027, 08:00pm EDT

Box Office Hours: Wednesday - Sunday from 12-6pm and later on show nights.

(631) 207-1313 | 71 East Main Street, Patchogue NY 11772

Tickets can always be purchased online at PatchogueTheatre.org. For a complete listing of shows visit PatchogueTheatre.org.

ABOUT PATCHOGUE THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS (PTPA)

The historic crown jewel of downtown Patchogue, Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts (PTPA), first opened in 1923 as the largest theatre in Suffolk County. One hundred years since its construction, Patchogue Theatre has been through multiple renovations, including a $1.15 million renovation of its interior in 2016 with the installation of over 1,000 new seats, and the addition of a state-of-the-art LED marquee to its exterior in 2018.

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts (organization name: Patchogue Village Center for the Performing Arts) operates as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization.

The theatre's mission is to enrich, educate, and entertain a diverse audience by cultivating and showcasing a broad variety of performing artists. Patchogue Theatre serves as an innovative cultural resource for its community and the Long Island region by collaborating with neighboring organizations and fostering educational opportunities.

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts is located at 71 East Main Street in Patchogue, N.Y., and can be reached at 631-207-1313 or by visiting PatchogueTheatre.org.

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