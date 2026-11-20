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This holiday season, Bay Street Theater will bring a new twist to a Christmas classic as The Chain – A Fleetwood Mac Experience returns to Sag Harbor for A Christmas Carol: Fleetwood Mac Style on Saturday, December 12, at 8 PM.

Following two sold-out performances at Bay Street Theater, the popular six-member band is back with something entirely new. This time, The Chain brings its Signature Sound to one of the most beloved holiday stories of all time, transforming Dickens' A Christmas Carol.

The production follows Ebenezer Scrooge on his familiar journey through Christmas Past, Present, and Future, but with a musical twist. A narrator will guide audiences through the beloved holiday tale, weaving together Dickens' timeless story with live performances of some of Fleetwood Mac and Stevie Nicks' most recognizable songs. With a blend of humor, holiday spirit, and theatrical storytelling, the evening offers a fresh perspective on a classic tale of redemption, generosity, and the joy of Christmas.

Songs including 'Dreams,' 'Go Your Own Way,' 'The Chain,' 'Gold Dust Woman,' 'You Make Loving Fun,' and 'Don't Stop' provide the soundtrack for a holiday experience that brings together generations of music lovers and fans of the timeless Christmas story.

The six-member Fleetwood Mac tribute band features Bob Murray, Dennis Borro, Damian Barker, Mary McDermott, CC Keys, and Doug Goerz. The group has performed for Bay Street audiences in the past and will return for a one-night-only holiday performance. The concert will feature Fleetwood Mac's music alongside a seasonal celebration.

The race is on for the Long Island Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 ANYTHING GOES North Fork Community Theatre 11% 2 URINETOWN THE MUSICAL South Shore Theatre Experience 9% 3 ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & GLORIA ESTEFAN The Argyle Theatre 6% 4 AMERICAN IDIOT Cultural Arts Playhouse 5% 5 WEST SIDE STORY The Gateway Playhouse 5% Best Play 1 A FEW GOOD MEN North Fork Community Theatre 23% 2 APPROPRIATE EastLine Theatre 15% 3 A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE South Shore Theatre Experience 12% 4 THE CONFESSION CM Performing Arts Center 7% 5 MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Manes Studio Theatre Long Island 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Cultural Arts Playhouse 15% 2 North Fork Community Theatre 12% 3 CM Performing Arts Center 11% 4 The Gateway Playhouse 8% 5 The Argyle Theatre 8% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Justin Wooster - URINETOWN THE MUSICAL South Shore Theatre Experience 8% 2 Kristen Tarragó - ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & GLORIA ESTEFAN The Argyle Theatre 7% 3 Victoria Gullo - BRIGADOON Narrows Community Theater 5% 4 Megan Elyse Fulmer - WEST SIDE STORY The Gateway Playhouse 5% 5 Gavin James Krautz - SOMETHING ROTTEN! The Madison Theatre 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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