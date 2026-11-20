"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
THE CHAIN to Bring Fleetwood Mac-Inspired A CHRISTMAS CAROL to Bay Street Theater
The performance will take place on Saturday, December 12, at 8 PM.
This holiday season, Bay Street Theater will bring a new twist to a Christmas classic as The Chain – A Fleetwood Mac Experience returns to Sag Harbor for A Christmas Carol: Fleetwood Mac Style on Saturday, December 12, at 8 PM.
Following two sold-out performances at Bay Street Theater, the popular six-member band is back with something entirely new. This time, The Chain brings its Signature Sound to one of the most beloved holiday stories of all time, transforming Dickens' A Christmas Carol.
The production follows Ebenezer Scrooge on his familiar journey through Christmas Past, Present, and Future, but with a musical twist. A narrator will guide audiences through the beloved holiday tale, weaving together Dickens' timeless story with live performances of some of Fleetwood Mac and Stevie Nicks' most recognizable songs. With a blend of humor, holiday spirit, and theatrical storytelling, the evening offers a fresh perspective on a classic tale of redemption, generosity, and the joy of Christmas.
Songs including 'Dreams,' 'Go Your Own Way,' 'The Chain,' 'Gold Dust Woman,' 'You Make Loving Fun,' and 'Don't Stop' provide the soundtrack for a holiday experience that brings together generations of music lovers and fans of the timeless Christmas story.
The six-member Fleetwood Mac tribute band features Bob Murray, Dennis Borro, Damian Barker, Mary McDermott, CC Keys, and Doug Goerz. The group has performed for Bay Street audiences in the past and will return for a one-night-only holiday performance. The concert will feature Fleetwood Mac's music alongside a seasonal celebration.
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