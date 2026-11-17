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Fashion Designer Suzette Guilot-Snider was recently inducted into the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame (LIMEHOF) at their Stony Brook Village location (97 Main Street). Her husband, Twisted Sister lead singer and LIMEHOF Inductee Dee Snider, officially inducted her, making her the very first fashion designer ever inducted into LIMEHOF and recognizing those behind-the-scenes artists who impacted the music industry and dressed the bands for success. At the core this was also a 50-year long love story of Suzette and Dee and their family and the realization that her work and talent had significant effect on pop culture and music history.

The full induction can be viewed on Youtube.

LIMEHOF has inducted music agents, venues, producers, executives and other supportive industry individuals in the past. Suzette is the first Costume Designer to be inducted and her contribution to the music industry is equally as impassive as a trail blazing designer and artist who has shaped the music industry.

'It has been a dream of ours to induct into LIMEHOF, not just musicians and entertainers but also artists who from behind-the-scenes have shaped and branded the magic of these performers,' said Kevin O'Callaghan, LIMEHOF Creative Director. 'Suzette Guilot-Snider is the embodiment of this. Suzette, through her impeccable design and fashion taste, branded not only Twisted Sister, but the look of what would become known as the 'Hair Band' period of the 1980s and 90's. We at LIMEHOF are proud to recognize Suzette's art and design contributions and induct her into the Hall of Fame.'

Born in Brooklyn and raised in Bellmore, Long Island, Suzette is the creative force behind Twisted Sister's iconic, colorful stage costumes that helped define the band's legendary 1980s look. A triple-threat artisan in costume design, hair, and makeup, she also helped create Howard Stern's iconic '80s rocker look. Suzette made first costume when she was 15 years old for Dee Snider out of embarrassment when one day she went to his concert and saw he was wearing the same shirt as she was.

'Ladies know there's nothing worse than walking into a room and discovering someone else is wearing the same outfit as you,' Suzette said. 'But now imagine that that someone is your boyfriend. Standing on stage in front of hundreds of people dancing and shouting 'we're wearing our outfits'. I was horrified. I decided right then and there that this was never going to happen again.'

At that time Suzette was a student at BOCES, learning how to sew and make patterns.

'While the other girls were making blazers and Peter Pan collars, I was designing the most outrageous outfits imaginable for my crossdressing boyfriend,' Suzette said. 'My teachers had no idea that these clothes I was making was for a man. I decided to make Dee an entire wardrobe for Christmas. It was about seven outfits, each one of them more outrageous than the last. And I had my own little sweat shop helping me; my sister Rose and my brothers Billy and Vinnie.'

By coincidence or fate, the very first outfit Suzette created for Dee was unknowingly dropped off in a bag of memorabilia as donated music artifacts to LIMEHOF when the Hall of Fame building first opened. Creative Director Kevin O'Callaghan knowing the items were from Twisted Sister, texted Dee a photo asking if the costume had any significance. Dee was amazed and told Kevin to hang onto the outfit. Kevin cleaned up and restored it, and it is now on display at LIMEHOF along with several iconic Twisted Sister costumes she designed.

Suzette graduated from the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) and has been married to Dee Snider since October 23, 1981. They have four children.

At the induction ceremony, Suzette said that she had dreamed of being a fashion designer since she was a little girl. She thought she had put that dream on hold when she started raising her children. It was when she was working on her biography that she realized she had a career in fashion design the whole time, it just took a different shape then she expected. Now she is getting the recognition she deserves for her contribution to the look and style of the music industry during the 1980's.

'When I look back at my life, I realize that things didn't always turn out the way I planned,' Suzette said. 'They turned out better. And tonight, standing here, I feel as though that little 16-year-old girl who dreamt of becoming a designer has finally come full circle. She wanted to make her mark on the world. And thanks to all of you, she now knows that she did from the bottom of my heart. Thank you. Believe me. I will treasure this order for the rest of my life.'

Her husband, LIMEHOF Inductee and Twisted Sister's lead singer Dee Snider, officially inducted her and said it's an honor well deserved. In his speech, Dee said LIMEHOF is doing things that no other music hall of fame has done or is doing and pointed out that the music industry doesn't really recognize the behind-the-scenes artists, like Suzette, who impact the look, style, and personality of the bands and are equally as responsible for the success and branding of the bands.

'You know, in every other form of the arts, whether it's theater, whether it's film, whether it's TV, they acknowledge makeup, wardrobe, costume, set design. The music business, no. The Grammy organization, no. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, no. But here on Long Island, they realize it takes a lot more than just the music and the artist to make a band, to make a successful act. And the fact that they recognize my wife tonight, someone I've known is amazing for the last 50 years. Thank you so much for that.'

'And thank you for shining a light on Long Island. I'll be totally honest. I mean, you talk about 140 people inducted here. I guarantee you, and I'm not here to make a joke. Not one of them ever said they were from Long Island….Everyone always says, 'I'm from New York.' Well, it's a museum like this and occasions like this where young people come through here and they look around, they feel some pride for Long Island. And they see everybody from Long Island who made it and think, you know what? I'm from Long Island. Maybe I can make it, too.'

Suzette was emotionally moved by the honor and closed with a poignant message in her acceptance speech.

'To all the artists, designers, creators, and people who work behind the scenes sometimes wondering if anybody even notices what they do,' Suzette said. 'I want you to know something. People do notice and this moment is proof of that.'

The next induction is of Children's Musician Brady Rymer from Southold on December 6th. For more information visit https://www.limusichalloffame.org/

The race is on for the Long Island Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 ANYTHING GOES North Fork Community Theatre 10% 2 URINETOWN THE MUSICAL South Shore Theatre Experience 10% 3 ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & GLORIA ESTEFAN The Argyle Theatre 6% 4 AMERICAN IDIOT Cultural Arts Playhouse 6% 5 WEST SIDE STORY The Gateway Playhouse 5% Best Play 1 A FEW GOOD MEN North Fork Community Theatre 23% 2 A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE South Shore Theatre Experience 12% 3 APPROPRIATE EastLine Theatre 11% 4 THE CONFESSION CM Performing Arts Center 8% 5 MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Manes Studio Theatre Long Island 6% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Cultural Arts Playhouse 16% 2 North Fork Community Theatre 11% 3 CM Performing Arts Center 11% 4 The Gateway Playhouse 9% 5 The Argyle Theatre 8% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Justin Wooster - URINETOWN THE MUSICAL South Shore Theatre Experience 8% 2 Kristen Tarragó - ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & GLORIA ESTEFAN The Argyle Theatre 7% 3 Victoria Gullo - BRIGADOON Narrows Community Theater 6% 4 Megan Elyse Fulmer - WEST SIDE STORY The Gateway Playhouse 5% 5 KARLIE JANE HARTMANN - ANNIE The Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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