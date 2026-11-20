"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Spotlight: Santa's Circus Live at Patchogue Theatre
Santa's Circus comes to Patchogue Theatre on Saturday, December 19th, with a brand new 90-minute Christmas-themed circus production.
The production features breathtaking stunts and impressive skills, with a journey through magic and illusions, comedy and surprises, and plenty of family fun. The show is beautifully decorated to capture the essence of Christmas, and audiences can expect to be kept on the edge of their seats or laughing along the way.
Beyond the performance, Santa's Circus offers activities for guests of all ages. Visitors can meet and greet their favorite Christmas characters and write their own letter to Santa with the help of Mrs. Claus.
Patchogue Theatre is located at 71 East Main St, Patchogue, NY 11772. To purchase tickets, call the box office at 631-207-1313 or visit patchoguetheatre.org. You can also Buy Tickets online today.
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