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The production features breathtaking stunts and impressive skills, with a journey through magic and illusions, comedy and surprises, and plenty of family fun. The show is beautifully decorated to capture the essence of Christmas, and audiences can expect to be kept on the edge of their seats or laughing along the way.

Beyond the performance, Santa's Circus offers activities for guests of all ages. Visitors can meet and greet their favorite Christmas characters and write their own letter to Santa with the help of Mrs. Claus.

Patchogue Theatre is located at 71 East Main St, Patchogue, NY 11772. To purchase tickets, call the box office at 631-207-1313 or visit patchoguetheatre.org. You can also Buy Tickets online today.

The race is on for the Long Island Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 ANYTHING GOES North Fork Community Theatre 11% 2 URINETOWN THE MUSICAL South Shore Theatre Experience 9% 3 ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & GLORIA ESTEFAN The Argyle Theatre 6% 4 AMERICAN IDIOT Cultural Arts Playhouse 6% 5 WEST SIDE STORY The Gateway Playhouse 5% Best Play 1 A FEW GOOD MEN North Fork Community Theatre 23% 2 APPROPRIATE EastLine Theatre 15% 3 A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE South Shore Theatre Experience 12% 4 THE CONFESSION CM Performing Arts Center 7% 5 MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Manes Studio Theatre Long Island 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Cultural Arts Playhouse 15% 2 North Fork Community Theatre 12% 3 CM Performing Arts Center 11% 4 The Gateway Playhouse 8% 5 The Argyle Theatre 8% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Justin Wooster - URINETOWN THE MUSICAL South Shore Theatre Experience 8% 2 Kristen Tarragó - ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & GLORIA ESTEFAN The Argyle Theatre 7% 3 Victoria Gullo - BRIGADOON Narrows Community Theater 5% 4 Megan Elyse Fulmer - WEST SIDE STORY The Gateway Playhouse 5% 5 Gavin James Krautz - SOMETHING ROTTEN! The Madison Theatre 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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