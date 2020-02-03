Ross Pino: Into the Light Solo Exhibition Announced at LIC Arts Open Gallery

Ross Pino is an artist that shines light into the darkness. "Into the Light" He is an advocate for mental health awareness through the arts and entertainment. Through his artistry, he shows pathways into the light through destructive and negative thought patterns.

In his own life, Ross managed a childhood of instability, navigating a household of addiction. Through frequent moves, Ross found his first creative outlet in skateboarding. As a young adult, he honed this sense of style into a love of fashion and art where he established a career in NYC as an actor and model.

A self-taught artist, Ross began painting alongside his young daughter. Inspired by her child-like play with paints, his light, playful style emerged and blended with his raw, edgy landscapes. "Into the Light" forays into Ross's obsession with anatomy, apocalypses, numerical synchronicities, and poetry to spell out a spiritual pathway to peace and release. A portion of proceeds from art sales in benefit of mental health advocacy group, "The Fountainhead".





Related Articles Shows View More Long Island Stories

More Hot Stories For You