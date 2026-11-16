Photos: MARY POPPINS Opens at The Argyle Theatre

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Now running at the Argyle Theatre is Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins, directed by Evan Pappas, with associate direction and choreography by Debbie Roshe and musical direction by Jonathan Brenner. Starring Liz Leclerc as Mary Poppins and Ben Marshall as Bert, the beloved musical will continue through Sunday, January 3, 2027, at The Argyle Theatre in Babylon, New York.

The production marks a significant milestone for The Argyle Theatre as Evan Pappas concludes his eight-season tenure as Artistic Director and welcomes incoming Artistic Director Tommy Ranieri.

One of the most popular Disney movies of all time is capturing hearts in a whole new way: as a practically perfect musical! Based on the books by P.L.Travers and the classic Walt Disney film, Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins delighted Broadway audiences with over 2,500 performances and received nominations for nine Olivier and seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

The jack-of-all-trades, Bert, introduces us to England in 1910 and the troubled Banks family. Young Jane and Michael have sent many a nanny packing before Mary Poppins arrives on their doorstep. Using a combination of magic and common sense, she must teach the family members how to value each other again. Mary Poppins takes the children on many magical and memorable adventures, but Jane and Michael aren't the only ones upon whom she has a profound effect. Even grown-ups can learn a lesson or two from the nanny who advises that "Anything can happen if you let it."

The cast features Liz Leclerc* (Regional: 1776) as Mary Poppins, Ben Marshall (Off-Broadway: The Office! A Musical Parody) as Bert, Andrew Foote* (World Tour: Jekyll & Hyde) as George Banks, and Adrianne Hick* (National Tour: Les Misérables) as Winifred Banks, with Nina Cannistraci (Argyle Theatre's Annie) and Madelynn Justice (Argyle Theatre's The Music Man) sharing the role of Jane Banks, and Andrew Joseph Boylan (Regional: Seussical) and Tyler Renaud (Film: Disclosure Day) sharing the role of Michael Banks. The company also includes Robert Anthony Jones* (Broadway: Finding Neverland), Garrison Hunt (Argyle's Elf), Jillian Paige (Regional: The Sound of Music), Vivica Powell (Regional: South Pacific), Aaron Syi (Off-Broadway: Ne Zha), Orion Carter (Regional: Fiddler on the Roof), with Rodrigo Calderón (Regional: Aguardiente: The Musical), Julia Ferreira (Regional: Elf), Shea Hager (Regional: Catch Me If You Can), Alice Cortez Jackson (Quebec Tour: Chicago the Musical), Saki Masuda* (First National Tour: The King and I), Michael Mossucco (Regional: Fiddler on the Roof), Nikki Rinaudo-Concessi (Regional: The Cher Show), Arianna Schrage (First National Tour: Tootsie the Musical), Taylor Sheppard (National Tour: Pretty Woman), and Tobias Yeung (Regional: Sunday in the Park with George).

The Creative team includes Evan Pappas (Director), Debbie Roshe (Choreographer and Associate Director), Jonathan Brenner (Musical Director), Vincent Gunn (Scenic Designer), John Salutz (Lighting Designer), Chakira Doherty (Costume Designer), Jinx Kenyon (Hair/Wig/Make-Up Designer), Abbey Kuhns (Projections Designer), Kimberly S. O'Loughlin (Sound Designer), Callie Hester (Props Designer, Production Manager), Pat Downes (Technical Director), Russ Brown (Music Coordinator), and Michael Cassara (Casting Director). Daniel Vaughn* is the Production Stage Manager, and Christelly Encarnacion is the Assistant Stage Manager.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

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