Photos: First Look at THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL at The John W. Engeman Theater; Plus, Terrence Mann Stops By!

The production began March 16, 2023 and runs through Sunday, April 30, 2023. 

Mar. 21, 2023  

All new press photos have been released for THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL at The John W. Engeman Theater. The cast was joined onstage at the end of the Opening Night performance by Terrance Mann, who played Chauvelin in the original Broadway production of THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL in 1997!

Check out the all new production photos, and photos of Mann with the cast below!

When Mann took the open mic during bows he exclaimed, "I think I have walked into magic land because it only takes three things - the music, a cast like this, and the audience." He later added, "Good theater is communication. And great theater is communion. And tonight, you all have just created great communion!" He then joined the cast in singing the final reprise of "Into the Fire."

"We are honored that Terry Mann - the original Chauvelin from the Broadway production - was able to join us for Opening Night of THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL. To have a true Broadway legend attend the performance, address our audience, and join the cast for the final number onstage made for a night that none of us will forget!" - Richard Dolce, Co-Owner of the John W. Engeman Theater.

THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL is a swashbuckling, sensuous, musical adventure. Percy Blakeney, a proper Englishman, takes on a sword-fighting and dashing double identity as The Scarlet Pimpernel to save French citizens from the blood-hungry guillotine. The Pimpernel's exploits soon become the talk of Paris; however, the fanatical Agent Chauvelin will stop at nothing to catch the Pimpernel and send him to the guillotine. With a rousing and passionate score by Frank Wildhorn, who also wrote the music for Jekyll & Hyde, THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL is a thrilling musical!

Photo Credit: The John W. Engeman Theater

Arianne Davidow (Margeurite St. Just)

Christopher Behmke (Percy Blakeney/The Scarlet Pimpernel)

Christopher Behmke (Percy Blakeney/The Scarlet Pimpernel) and Nathaniel Hackmann (Chauvelin)

Christopher Behmke (Percy Blakeney/The Scarlet Pimpernel) and Ensemble

Nathaniel Hackmann (Chauvelin)

Christopher Behmke (Percy Blakeney/The Scarlet Pimpernel) and Arianne Davidow (Margeurite St. Just)

Christopher Behmke (Percy Blakeney/The Scarlet Pimpernel)

Kevin Oa??Neill (Co-Owner), Terrence Mann, Paul Stancato (Director), Richard Dolce (Co- Owner)

Nathaniel Hackmann (Chauvelin), Terrence Mann, Arianne Davidow (Margeurite St. Just), Christopher Behmke (Percy Blakeney/The Scarlet Pimpernel) and Jonathan Cobrda (Elton)

Paul Stancato (Director), Jonathan Cobrda (Elton), Terrence Mann, Richard Dolce (Co- Owner)

The cast of The Scarlet Pimpernel with Terrence Mann

Terrence Mann and Paul Stancato (Director)

Richard Dolce (Co-Owner) and Terrence Mann

Terrence Mann joins the cast on stage



