"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Photos: Dr. Seuss's HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS Opens At The John W. Engeman Theater
Starring Ryan Knowles as the Grinch, the holiday musical runs through December 27 at the John W. Engeman Theater in Northport, New York.
The John W. Engeman Theater's Long Island premiere of DR. SEUSS' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL opened on November 12 and continues through December 27, 2026, in Northport, New York. The production stars Broadway performer Ryan Knowles as the Grinch and James Judy as Old Max, with Liesl Jaye serving as an ensemble member and dance captain.
The production is directed by returning Engeman artist Drew Humphrey, with choreography by Alyssa Sarnoff and music direction by David Wolfson.
Based on Dr. Seuss's classic holiday story, the musical follows the Grinch, whose heart is two sizes too small, as he schemes to steal Christmas from the residents of Whoville. Narrated by Max the Dog, the production features the songs "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch" and "Welcome Christmas."
Dr. Seuss'S HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL will run November 12 through December 27, 2026, at the John W. Engeman Theater, located at 250 Main Street in Northport, New York.
Now in its 20th year, the Engeman presents professional theatrical productions featuring Broadway and regional talent on Long Island.
For performance schedules and tickets, visit the John W. Engeman Theater's official website or call the box office at 631-261-2900.
Jacob Higdon and Ryan Knowles
Jacob Higdon
Evelyn Engelmann
James Judy, Ryan Knowles and Jacob Higdon
Katie Luke, Evelyn Engelmann, Cody Gerszewski and Ryan Knowles
Cody Gerszewski and Evelyn Engelmann
Evelyn Engelmann
Jacob Higdon and James Judy
Jacob Higdon
Drew Humphrey (Dorector), Alyssa Sarnoff (Choreographer) and David Wolfson (Music Director)
Evelyn Engelmann
Oliver Manchanda
Aria Oded
Mia Guisado
Chachi Delgado
Max Boone
Jordan Cyr
Jacob Higdon
Sadie Mathers
Layla Rae Turnier
Kayla Kennedy, Audrey Wang, Sadie Mathers, Evelyn Engelmann, Layla Rae Turnier, Aria Oded, Mida Guisado and Noa Wellen
Liesl Jaye
Noa Wellen
Noa Wellen and Evelyn Engelmann
Jacob Higdon and James Judy
Katie Van Horn
Jaz Gomez
Lily Grubert
Meghan Hoey
Megan Hoey, Katie Luke, Lily Grubert, Katie Van Horn, Alyssa Sarnoff, Liesl Jaye, Jaz Gomez, Cecily Dowd and Madison Hertel
Nathan Kabara
Lily Grubert, Drew Humphrey and Jaz Gomez
The Cast and Creative of Dr. Seuss's How The Grinch Stole Christmas
Quentin Benvenuti
James Judy, Ryan Knowles and Jacob Higdon
Evelyn Engelmann and Ryan Knowles
David Wolfson (Music Director) and tonight's band that includes-Bryan Carrott, Bob Dalpiaz, Joel Levy, Russell Brown and Jim Waddell
Laura Shubert (Sound Design) joins with David Wolfson (Music Director) and tonight's band that includes-Bryan Carrott, Bob Dalpiaz, Joel Levy, Russell Brown and Jim Waddell
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