Photos: Dr. Seuss's HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS Opens At The John W. Engeman Theater

The John W. Engeman Theater's Long Island premiere of DR. SEUSS' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL opened on November 12 and continues through December 27, 2026, in Northport, New York. The production stars Broadway performer Ryan Knowles as the Grinch and James Judy as Old Max, with Liesl Jaye serving as an ensemble member and dance captain.

The production is directed by returning Engeman artist Drew Humphrey, with choreography by Alyssa Sarnoff and music direction by David Wolfson.

Based on Dr. Seuss's classic holiday story, the musical follows the Grinch, whose heart is two sizes too small, as he schemes to steal Christmas from the residents of Whoville. Narrated by Max the Dog, the production features the songs "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch" and "Welcome Christmas."

Dr. Seuss'S HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL will run November 12 through December 27, 2026, at the John W. Engeman Theater, located at 250 Main Street in Northport, New York.

Now in its 20th year, the Engeman presents professional theatrical productions featuring Broadway and regional talent on Long Island.

For performance schedules and tickets, visit the John W. Engeman Theater's official website or call the box office at 631-261-2900.



Jacob Higdon and Ryan Knowles



Jacob Higdon



Evelyn Engelmann



James Judy, Ryan Knowles and Jacob Higdon



The Cast of Dr. Seuss's How The Grinch Stole Christmas



The Cast of Dr. Seuss's How The Grinch Stole Christmas



Cody Gerszewski and Evelyn Engelmann



Evelyn Engelmann



Jacob Higdon and James Judy



The Cast of Dr. Seuss's How The Grinch Stole Christmas



The Cast of Dr. Seuss's How The Grinch Stole Christmas



The Cast of Dr. Seuss's How The Grinch Stole Christmas



Jacob Higdon



Drew Humphrey (Dorector), Alyssa Sarnoff (Choreographer) and David Wolfson (Music Director)



Evelyn Engelmann



Oliver Manchanda



Aria Oded



Mia Guisado



Chachi Delgado



Max Boone



Jordan Cyr



Jacob Higdon



Sadie Mathers



Layla Rae Turnier



Kayla Kennedy, Audrey Wang, Sadie Mathers, Evelyn Engelmann, Layla Rae Turnier, Aria Oded, Mida Guisado and Noa Wellen



Liesl Jaye



Noa Wellen



Noa Wellen and Evelyn Engelmann



Jacob Higdon and James Judy



Katie Van Horn



Jaz Gomez



Lily Grubert



Meghan Hoey



Megan Hoey, Katie Luke, Lily Grubert, Katie Van Horn, Alyssa Sarnoff, Liesl Jaye, Jaz Gomez, Cecily Dowd and Madison Hertel



Nathan Kabara



Lily Grubert, Drew Humphrey and Jaz Gomez



The Cast of Dr. Seuss's How The Grinch Stole Christmas



The Cast and Creative of Dr. Seuss's How The Grinch Stole Christmas



Quentin Benvenuti



James Judy, Ryan Knowles and Jacob Higdon



Evelyn Engelmann and Ryan Knowles