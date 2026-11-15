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Photos: Dr. Seuss's HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS Opens At The John W. Engeman Theater

Starring Ryan Knowles as the Grinch, the holiday musical runs through December 27 at the John W. Engeman Theater in Northport, New York.

By:

The John W. Engeman Theater's Long Island premiere of DR. SEUSS' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL opened on November 12 and continues through December 27, 2026, in Northport, New York. The production stars Broadway performer Ryan Knowles as the Grinch and James Judy as Old Max, with Liesl Jaye serving as an ensemble member and dance captain.

The production is directed by returning Engeman artist Drew Humphrey, with choreography by Alyssa Sarnoff and music direction by David Wolfson.

Based on Dr. Seuss's classic holiday story, the musical follows the Grinch, whose heart is two sizes too small, as he schemes to steal Christmas from the residents of Whoville. Narrated by Max the Dog, the production features the songs "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch" and "Welcome Christmas."

Dr. Seuss'S HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL will run November 12 through December 27, 2026, at the John W. Engeman Theater, located at 250 Main Street in Northport, New York.

Now in its 20th year, the Engeman presents professional theatrical productions featuring Broadway and regional talent on Long Island.

For performance schedules and tickets, visit the John W. Engeman Theater's official website or call the box office at 631-261-2900.

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Jacob Higdon and Ryan Knowles

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Ryan Knowles

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Jacob Higdon

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James Judy

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Evelyn Engelmann

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James Judy, Ryan Knowles and Jacob Higdon

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The Cast of Dr. Seuss's How The Grinch Stole Christmas

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Katie Luke, Evelyn Engelmann, Cody Gerszewski and Ryan Knowles

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The Cast of Dr. Seuss's How The Grinch Stole Christmas

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Jonathan Cobrda and Cecily Dowd

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Cody Gerszewski and Katie Luke

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Cody Gerszewski and Evelyn Engelmann

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Evelyn Engelmann

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Jacob Higdon and James Judy

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Ryan Knowles

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The Cast of Dr. Seuss's How The Grinch Stole Christmas

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The Cast of Dr. Seuss's How The Grinch Stole Christmas

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The Cast of Dr. Seuss's How The Grinch Stole Christmas

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Ryan Knowles

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James Judy

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Jacob Higdon

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Cody Gerszewski

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Jonathan Cobrda

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Stephen C. Kallas

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Drew Humphrey (Dorector), Alyssa Sarnoff (Choreographer) and David Wolfson (Music Director)

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James Judy

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Evelyn Engelmann

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Oliver Manchanda

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Aria Oded

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Mia Guisado

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Kayla Kennedy

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Chachi Delgado

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Christian Boyd

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Cody Gerszewski

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Max Boone

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Jordan Cyr

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Jacob Higdon

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Sadie Mathers

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Ryan Knowles

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Ryan Knowles

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Layla Rae Turnier

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Kayla Kennedy, Audrey Wang, Sadie Mathers, Evelyn Engelmann, Layla Rae Turnier, Aria Oded, Mida Guisado and Noa Wellen

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Audrey Wang

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Liesl Jaye

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Noa Wellen

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Noa Wellen and Evelyn Engelmann

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Cecily Dowd

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Jonathan Cobrda

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Jonathan Cobrda and Cecily Dowd

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Jacob Higdon and James Judy

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Katie Van Horn

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Madison Hertel

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Jaz Gomez

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Lily Grubert

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Meghan Hoey

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Megan Hoey, Katie Luke, Lily Grubert, Katie Van Horn, Alyssa Sarnoff, Liesl Jaye, Jaz Gomez, Cecily Dowd and Madison Hertel

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Katie Luke

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Nathan Kabara

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Lily Grubert, Drew Humphrey and Jaz Gomez

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The Cast of Dr. Seuss's How The Grinch Stole Christmas

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The Cast and Creative of Dr. Seuss's How The Grinch Stole Christmas

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Quentin Benvenuti

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James Judy, Ryan Knowles and Jacob Higdon

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Evelyn Engelmann and Ryan Knowles

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David Wolfson (Music Director) and tonight's band that includes-Bryan Carrott, Bob Dalpiaz, Joel Levy, Russell Brown and Jim Waddell

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Laura Shubert (Sound Design) joins with David Wolfson (Music Director) and tonight's band that includes-Bryan Carrott, Bob Dalpiaz, Joel Levy, Russell Brown and Jim Waddell

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