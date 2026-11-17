NEW! Long Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Long Island & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Bay Street Theater celebrated the opening night of Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird, adapted for the stage by Academy Award and Emmy Award winner Aaron Sorkin, on Saturday, November 14. Check out photos from the evening.

Directed by Bay Street Theater co-founder Stephen Hamilton, the production brings one of America's most enduring stories to life on the theater's intimate Sag Harbor stage, with performances continuing through November 29.

Among the board members attending the opening night celebration were Keith Green and Ann Ciardullo, Wendy and David Hashmall, Carol Konner, and Leslie and Jordan Mayer. Patrons in attendance included Mary Jane Brock, Mary Ellen Cobos, Perry Eisman and Peter Lichtenthal, Iliana Guibert, Julie Keyes, Steve Kroft and Jenny Conant, Donna Rubin, Patricia and David Rung, Howard and Jamie Romanow, Steven and Sandra Schoenbart, and Lynn Stefanelli and Glenn Leitch.

Also in attendance were New York State Assemblyman Tommy John Schiavoni and Andrea Schiavoni; director Stephen Hamilton, Emma Walton Hamilton, Anna Francesca Schiavoni, and Robert and Deborah Schenkkan.

Marking the East End premiere of Sorkin's acclaimed adaptation, which made its Broadway debut in 2018, the production explores questions of justice, prejudice, courage, and personal responsibility through the story of attorney Atticus Finch and his defense of Tom Robinson in 1930s Alabama

The production is directed by Stephen Hamilton, who co-founded Bay Street Theater in 1991 with Emma Walton Hamilton and Sybil Christopher and served as its first Executive Director. Hamilton most recently adapted and directed Fahrenheit 451 and directed A Streetcar Named Desire at Bay Street.

Beyond its public performances, To Kill a Mockingbird is also the centerpiece of Bay Street Theater's 18th year of Literature Live!, the theater's signature educational program that introduces middle and high school students to professional live theater at no charge. As of this year, more than 50,000 students have participated in Literature Live! since its inception, with as many as 3,000 students expected to attend this fall's production.

To Kill a Mockingbird runs through November 29, 2026, at Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor. Tickets and performance information are available at www.baystreet.org or by calling the Box Office at 631-725-9500. The Box Office is open Wednesday through Saturday from noon to 5 PM and 30 minutes before performances. Bay Street's full bar opens one hour before each performance.



Full Cast, director Stephen Hamilton, and Emma Walton Hamliton

Emma Walton-Hamilton, Hope & Stephen Hamilton

Bill Evans & Sandra Foschi

Robert & Deborah Schenkkan

Guests At Afterparty

Afterparty

Board members Wendy & David Hashmall

Board members Kieth Green & Anne Ciardullo, Lynn Stefanelli & Glenn Leitch

Andrea, Anna Francesca Schiavoni & Assemblyman Tommy John Schiavoni



Photo Credit: Rich Lamiroult, credit required for use

The race is on for the Long Island Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 ANYTHING GOES North Fork Community Theatre 10% 2 URINETOWN THE MUSICAL South Shore Theatre Experience 10% 3 ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & GLORIA ESTEFAN The Argyle Theatre 7% 4 AMERICAN IDIOT Cultural Arts Playhouse 6% 5 WEST SIDE STORY The Gateway Playhouse 5% Best Play 1 A FEW GOOD MEN North Fork Community Theatre 23% 2 A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE South Shore Theatre Experience 12% 3 APPROPRIATE EastLine Theatre 11% 4 THE CONFESSION CM Performing Arts Center 8% 5 MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Manes Studio Theatre Long Island 6% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Cultural Arts Playhouse 16% 2 North Fork Community Theatre 12% 3 CM Performing Arts Center 11% 4 The Gateway Playhouse 9% 5 The Argyle Theatre 9% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Justin Wooster - URINETOWN THE MUSICAL South Shore Theatre Experience 8% 2 Kristen Tarragó - ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & GLORIA ESTEFAN The Argyle Theatre 8% 3 Victoria Gullo - BRIGADOON Narrows Community Theater 6% 4 Megan Elyse Fulmer - WEST SIDE STORY The Gateway Playhouse 5% 5 KARLIE JANE HARTMANN - ANNIE The Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming