"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Photos: Bay Street Theater Celebrates Opening Night of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
Stephen Hamilton directs Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of Harper Lee's novel at One Long Wharf in Sag Harbor Village.
Bay Street Theater celebrated the opening night of Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird, adapted for the stage by Academy Award and Emmy Award winner Aaron Sorkin, on Saturday, November 14. Check out photos from the evening.
Directed by Bay Street Theater co-founder Stephen Hamilton, the production brings one of America's most enduring stories to life on the theater's intimate Sag Harbor stage, with performances continuing through November 29.
Among the board members attending the opening night celebration were Keith Green and Ann Ciardullo, Wendy and David Hashmall, Carol Konner, and Leslie and Jordan Mayer. Patrons in attendance included Mary Jane Brock, Mary Ellen Cobos, Perry Eisman and Peter Lichtenthal, Iliana Guibert, Julie Keyes, Steve Kroft and Jenny Conant, Donna Rubin, Patricia and David Rung, Howard and Jamie Romanow, Steven and Sandra Schoenbart, and Lynn Stefanelli and Glenn Leitch.
Also in attendance were New York State Assemblyman Tommy John Schiavoni and Andrea Schiavoni; director Stephen Hamilton, Emma Walton Hamilton, Anna Francesca Schiavoni, and Robert and Deborah Schenkkan.
Marking the East End premiere of Sorkin's acclaimed adaptation, which made its Broadway debut in 2018, the production explores questions of justice, prejudice, courage, and personal responsibility through the story of attorney Atticus Finch and his defense of Tom Robinson in 1930s Alabama
The production is directed by Stephen Hamilton, who co-founded Bay Street Theater in 1991 with Emma Walton Hamilton and Sybil Christopher and served as its first Executive Director. Hamilton most recently adapted and directed Fahrenheit 451 and directed A Streetcar Named Desire at Bay Street.
Beyond its public performances, To Kill a Mockingbird is also the centerpiece of Bay Street Theater's 18th year of Literature Live!, the theater's signature educational program that introduces middle and high school students to professional live theater at no charge. As of this year, more than 50,000 students have participated in Literature Live! since its inception, with as many as 3,000 students expected to attend this fall's production.
To Kill a Mockingbird runs through November 29, 2026, at Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor. Tickets and performance information are available at www.baystreet.org or by calling the Box Office at 631-725-9500. The Box Office is open Wednesday through Saturday from noon to 5 PM and 30 minutes before performances. Bay Street's full bar opens one hour before each performance.
Full Cast, director Stephen Hamilton, and Emma Walton Hamliton
Emma Walton-Hamilton, Hope & Stephen Hamilton
Bill Evans & Sandra Foschi
Robert & Deborah Schenkkan
Guests At Afterparty
Afterparty
Board members Wendy & David Hashmall
Board members Kieth Green & Anne Ciardullo, Lynn Stefanelli & Glenn Leitch
Andrea, Anna Francesca Schiavoni & Assemblyman Tommy John Schiavoni
Photo Credit: Rich Lamiroult, credit required for use
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