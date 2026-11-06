Parthenia Viol Consort Will Present Holiday Concert AS IT FELL ON A HOLIE EVE at Church of Saint Luke in the Fields

NEW! Long Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Long Island & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Parthenia, New York's premiere viol consort, will present As It Fell on a Holie Eve, a concert on Friday, December 4 @ 8:00 pm at The Church of Saint Luke in the Fields, 487 Hudson Street in Manhattan.

Following a long tradition of music for Christmas, Parthenia presents a sparkling array of songs, dances and carols from Elizabethan England. Guest artist will be Molly Netter, soprano. This concert is part of Parthenia's 2026-2027 NYC Concert Series.

Event Details

Date and time: Friday, December 4 @ 8:00 pm

Venue: The Church of Saint Luke in the Fields, 487 Hudson Street, Manhattan

Reserved single tickets are $50. General Admission is $25 suggested, but you may pay what you will. Available at https://parthenia.org/shop/as-it-fell-on-a-holie-eve-2/. Season subscriptions are available at https://parthenia.org/shop/2026-2027-nyc-concert-season-subscription/.

Additional concerts may be announced and concert information will be available throughout the year at http://parthenia.org/performances.

About Parthenia

Parthenia is a quartet of viols which animates ancient and contemporary music. Parthenia is presented in concerts and festivals across America as wide-ranging as Music Before 1800, Berkeley Early Music Festival, Early Music Now Concert Series, Arizona Early Music Society, Chamber Music Tulsa, National Gallery of Art, Harriman-Jewell Series, Maverick Concerts, Regensburg Tage Alter Musik, Rockport Chamber Music Festival, Pierpont Morgan Library, Metropolitan Museum of Art, and at the Venice Biennale.

The ensemble produces its own concert series in NYC, collaborating regularly with the world's foremost early music specialists. Parthenia actively commissions and premieres works by today's composers especially engaging women composers such as Calliope Tsoupaki, Frances White, Kristin Norderval, Tawnie Olson, and librettist Wendy Steiner.

Parthenia is represented by Summerell Arts and records for MSR Classics. Their newest recording will be released soon, music of Renaissance Venice with soprano Sherezade Panthaki and lutenist Christopher Morrongiello.

Parthenia is Beverly Au, Lawrence Lipnik, Rosamund Morley and Lisa Terry. Visit them at http://www.parthenia.org.

Parthenia's concert season is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts, with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature. Parthenia is a sponsored organization of the New York Foundation for the Arts, and is a member of Early Music America and Chamber Music America.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone