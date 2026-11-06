When you explore a blockbusterlike Hamilton, you end up talking as much about the revolution behind the musical as the one inside it. Today we welcome someone who understands both personally: actor and longtime Lin-Manuel Miranda collaborator Mandy Gonzalez (IN THE HEIGHTS, WICKED, SUNSET BOULEVARD).
Parthenia Viol Consort Will Present Holiday Concert AS IT FELL ON A HOLIE EVE at Church of Saint Luke in the Fields
Guest soprano Molly Netter joins the viol quartet for a program of carols and songs from Elizabethan England at the Hudson Street church.
Parthenia, New York's premiere viol consort, will present As It Fell on a Holie Eve, a concert on Friday, December 4 @ 8:00 pm at The Church of Saint Luke in the Fields, 487 Hudson Street in Manhattan.
Following a long tradition of music for Christmas, Parthenia presents a sparkling array of songs, dances and carols from Elizabethan England. Guest artist will be Molly Netter, soprano. This concert is part of Parthenia's 2026-2027 NYC Concert Series.
Event Details
Date and time: Friday, December 4 @ 8:00 pm
Venue: The Church of Saint Luke in the Fields, 487 Hudson Street, Manhattan
Reserved single tickets are $50. General Admission is $25 suggested, but you may pay what you will. Available at https://parthenia.org/shop/as-it-fell-on-a-holie-eve-2/. Season subscriptions are available at https://parthenia.org/shop/2026-2027-nyc-concert-season-subscription/.
Additional concerts may be announced and concert information will be available throughout the year at http://parthenia.org/performances.
About Parthenia
Parthenia is a quartet of viols which animates ancient and contemporary music. Parthenia is presented in concerts and festivals across America as wide-ranging as Music Before 1800, Berkeley Early Music Festival, Early Music Now Concert Series, Arizona Early Music Society, Chamber Music Tulsa, National Gallery of Art, Harriman-Jewell Series, Maverick Concerts, Regensburg Tage Alter Musik, Rockport Chamber Music Festival, Pierpont Morgan Library, Metropolitan Museum of Art, and at the Venice Biennale.
The ensemble produces its own concert series in NYC, collaborating regularly with the world's foremost early music specialists. Parthenia actively commissions and premieres works by today's composers especially engaging women composers such as Calliope Tsoupaki, Frances White, Kristin Norderval, Tawnie Olson, and librettist Wendy Steiner.
Parthenia is represented by Summerell Arts and records for MSR Classics. Their newest recording will be released soon, music of Renaissance Venice with soprano Sherezade Panthaki and lutenist Christopher Morrongiello.
Parthenia is Beverly Au, Lawrence Lipnik, Rosamund Morley and Lisa Terry. Visit them at http://www.parthenia.org.
Parthenia's concert season is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts, with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature. Parthenia is a sponsored organization of the New York Foundation for the Arts, and is a member of Early Music America and Chamber Music America.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical
The John W. Engeman Theater (11/12-12/27)
|
Buried Child
Strongbox Theater (10/30-11/15) PHOTOS
|
The Dinner Detective Long Island True Crime Mystery Show
The Dinner Detective Long Island (12/12-12/12)
|
The SpongeBob Musical TYA
The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre (7/17-8/08)
|
Million Dollar Quartet Christmas
The Gateway (11/27-1/03)
|
"Turcaret" by Alain-Rene Lesage
Levittown Public Library (11/07-11/15)
|
When We Dead Awaken
Lab Theater at Long Island University (11/06-11/08)
|
An Evening with Smith and Mertzlufft
Tilles Center (5/06-5/06)
|
The Who's Tommy
Tilles Center (1/06-1/06)
|
Stony Brook Symphony Orchestra
Staller Center for the Arts (12/05-12/05)