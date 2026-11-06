When you explore a blockbusterlike Hamilton, you end up talking as much about the revolution behind the musical as the one inside it. Today we welcome someone who understands both personally: actor and longtime Lin-Manuel Miranda collaborator Mandy Gonzalez (IN THE HEIGHTS, WICKED, SUNSET BOULEVARD).
Mercedes Ruehl to Star in One-Night Reading of COLLECTED STORIES at LTV Studios
Xanthe Acquah Storey co-stars in the production, which Gaylin Davey is producing for LTV.
What happens when a mentor's life becomes her protégé's material? Academy and Tony Award winner Mercedes Ruehl and rising actor Xanthe Acquah Storey explore that question in a one-night-only staged reading of Donald Margulies's Pulitzer-Prize-finalist play 'Collected Stories,' presented by Playwrights' Theatre of East Hampton on Saturday, Nov. 28, at 7:30 p.m.
Ruehl plays Ruth Steiner, an accomplished author and teacher, and Acquah Storey plays Lisa Morrison, a literature student who wins Ruth's reluctant attention and then her trust. What begins as an academic arrangement grows into a deep friendship, and then into a contest over whose story is whose, and who has the right to tell it.
'I was immediately intrigued by it because there was something in it that described the human animal in a provocative and deeply recognizable way,' Ruehl says. 'It is a hill and gully ride that takes the two women from admiration and reverence around a slowly turning corner into surprise, doubt, shock and ultimately devastating betrayal. A story that is as recent as today's news, and as old as time.'
'Collected Stories' concludes LTV's fall season of theater. Josh Gladstone, LTV's executive and creative director, praises Ruehl as 'one of the truly great stage artists who call East Hampton home.'
'Mercedes Ruehl returns to LTV having last appeared here with legendary friend Harris Yulin two seasons ago. We're thrilled that she's bringing a dynamic new staging of Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Donald Margulies's incisive, provocative play, co-starring her talented mentee from London Xanthe Acquah Storey, and produced by LTV's own Gaylin Davey.'
Ruehl and Gladstone have a rich creative history going back to Gladstone's days as artistic director of the John Drew Theater in East Hampton. Ruehl says, 'He has always had an unquenchable yen for great theater and he has currently found a perfect space at the LTV Studios for his talents, one that can conform to all kinds of theater - from the Greeks to the present day, from proscenium to thrust stages, to theatre in the round. We are so lucky to have him in our community continuing the work he does best.'
Ruehl won the Academy Award and Golden Globe for her role as Anne Napolitano in 'The Fisher King' (1991). She has been nominated for three Tony Awards on Broadway, winning for Best Actress in a Play for 'Lost in Yonkers' (also in 1991). Acquah Storey, a British actor born and raised in London, trained at HB Studio under Ruehl. She is best known for playing Young Merle in the BAFTA-winning series 'Mr Loverman' (2024). She also wrote, directed, and produced the short film 'The Prophecy of Self-Fulfilling' (2025), which premiered at the Birmingham Film Festival and earned a Best Young Filmmaker nomination at the Forward Film Festival.
Andrew Warner, who also trained at HB Studio with Ruehl, directs this production of 'Collected Stories.' He is a multitalented New York City-based artist who works as a director, actor, comedian, voice-over artist, and podcaster. Gaylin Davey, LTV's studio operations manager, is producing.
Tickets are available at www.ltveh.org. General admission is $43.45 when purchased online in advance. VIP tickets are $79.47 online in advance and include café table seating and a drink ticket. Prices at the door rise by $5. Doors open at 7 p.m.; the reading begins at 7:30.
'Collected Stories' is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Dramatists Play Service (www.concordtheatricals.com).
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