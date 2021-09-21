LOVE IT WAS NOT'S Maya Sarfaty Talks Holocaust Documentary On Tom Needham's SOUNDS OF FILM

Directed by Maya Sarfaty, LOVE IT WAS NOT was recently a featured documentary at the Port Jefferson Documentary Film Series.

The film reveals the romantic relationship between Helena Zitron, a beautiful Jewish prisoner at Auschwitz, and SS officer Franz Wunch remains one of the most confounding stories of Holocaust survival. Fascinating first-person accounts confirm their affair began when Helena was forced to sing at a party where she caught Wunsch's eye. Besotted, he transfers her to lighter duties, and even nurses her through typhoid. But when Helena's sister Rose arrives at the camp, a tragedy irrevocably fuses the fates of the three together. Whether Helena was simply surviving, collaborating, or truly in love with Wunsch will haunt both sisters even 30 years after they flee to Israel. Meticulous historical investigation reveals that Wunch repeatedly tried to reunite with his love over the years, ultimately requesting Helena testify at his war crimes trial in 1972. Rescued by her beauty and her will to survive, Helena recognizes her need to tell the truth and is forced to make an impossible choice once again.

Maya Sarfaty is a graduate of Tel Aviv University's film department. Her last short film has won a Student Academy Award for BEST FOREIGN DOCUMENTARY in Los Angeles, and other works have been presented worldwide in prominent venues, such as La Biennale di Venezia, Busan International Film Festival, Jerusalem Film Festival and many more.

Tom Needham's THE SOUNDS OF FILM is the nation's longest running film, music and ideas themed radio show. For the past 30 years, the program has delivered a popular mix of interviews and music to listeners all over Long Island, parts of Connecticut and streaming worldwide live on the internet at wusb.fm. Past people interviewed for the show include Big Daddy Kane, Alec Baldwin, Billy Joel, Noah Baumbach, Matthew Broderick, Ralph Macchio, Wallace Shawn, Marco Beltrami and Alexander Payne.

Worldwide listeners can tune into the internet livestream of THE SOUNDS OF FILM on Thursday at 6 pm EST at wusb.fm.