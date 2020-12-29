LAST CHANCE To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards! Team Theatre Leads Theatre Company Of The Decade!

Voting ends THIS WEEK for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Long Island!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!Don't miss out! Vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Long Island:

Best Ensemble

MATILDA - John W. Engeman - 2019 16%

ALMOST, MAINE - Team Theatre LLC - 2020 16%

BRIGHT STAR - Riverhead Faculty & Community Theatre - 2019 10%

Community Theatre Of The Decade

Team Theatre 36%

CM Performing Arts Center 15%

Gateway Playhouse 11%

Dancer Of The Decade

Vincent Ortega - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Gateway Playhouse - 2016 36%

Julia Macchio - FLASHDANCE - Gateway Playhouse - 2018 15%

Haley Unger - BRIGHT STAR - Riverhead Faculty and Community Theatre - 2019 15%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Matthew W Surico - RAGTIME - CM Performing Arts Center - 2018 21%

Keith Andrews - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - John W. Engeman - 2020 15%

Brett Chizever - ALL SHOOK UP - North Fork Community Theatre - 2016 13%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Gwendolyn Snow - ALMOST, MAINE - Team Theatre - 2020 28%

Colin Palmer - WOLF HALL - North Fork Community Theatre - 2020 28%

Chrysi Sylaidi - NO FRIENDS - Team Theatre - 2020 22%

First Theatre You Want to Go Back To

Team Theatre 32%

John W. Engeman 23%

CM Performing Arts Center 13%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Nina Troy - ALMOST, MAINE - Team Theatre - 2020 49%

David Scheer - ALL SHOOK UP - North Fork Community Theatre - 2015 18%

Doug Harry - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Gateway Playhouse - 2016 17%

Performer Of The Decade

AnnaBelle Deaner - MATILDA - John W. Engeman - 2019 25%

Dorothea Gloria - GIFT OF ANXIETY - Team Theatre - 2020 16%

Chrysi Sylaidi - GOLDEN GIRL BY THE SEA - Team Theatre - 2020 16%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

BRIGHT STAR - Riverhead Faculty & Community Theatre - 2019 17%

GHOST - CM Performing Arts Center - 2019 15%

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - John W. Engeman - 2020 10%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

ALMOST, MAINE - Team Theatre - 2020 27%

GOLDEN GIRL BY THE SEA - Team Theatre - 2020 16%

THE MOTHERF-ER WITH THE HAT - Theatre Out of Bounds - 2019 10%

Set Design Of The Decade

Gwendolyn Snow - ALMOST, MAINE - Team Theatre - 2020 33%

Patrick Grossman - GHOST - CM Performing Arts Center - 2019 18%

Brett Chizever - ALL SHOOK UP - North Fork Community Theatre - 2015 13%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Team Theatre 33%

John W. Engeman 23%

CM Performing Arts Center 14%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

Riverhead Faculty and Community Theatre 42%

The Long Island Theatre Collective 36%

Phoenix Rising Theatre Arts Initiative 22%

Vocalist Of The Decade

AnnaBelle Deaner - MATILDA - John W. Engeman - 2019 48%

John Yaiullo - BRIGHT STAR - Riverhead Faculty and Community Theatre - 2019 14%

Rita Sarli - BRIGHT STAR - RIVERHEAD FACULTY COMMUNITY THEATRE - 2019 13%