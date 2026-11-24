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Gateway Playhouse presents MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS, running November 27, 2026 through January 3, 2027 in Bellport. Inspired by the historic Sun Records session, the musical imagines Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Elvis Presley together on a December night in Memphis. With holiday favorites like 'Blue Christmas' and 'Jingle Bell Rock' played live onstage, the show blends rock 'n' roll, gospel harmonies, and backstage banter with a story about coming together at the holidays. The cast features Noah Barnes as Elvis Presley, Alex Burnette as Jerry Lee Lewis, Jeremy Sevelovitz as Carl Perkins, Rachel Querreveld as Dyanne, and Luke Darnell as Sam Phillips.

Pulling double duty as both Johnny Cash and music director is Scott Moreau, a Litchfield, Maine native with a BFA in Music Theatre from Illinois Wesleyan University, making his Gateway debut. Moreau has played Johnny Cash more than 1,300 times, including on the first national tour of MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET and at Ogunquit Playhouse, Paper Mill Playhouse, Maine State Music Theatre, and Harrah's Las Vegas, and has also played the role of Scott in RING OF FIRE. This marks his second time music directing MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS.

BroadwayWorld spoke with Moreau about the 70th anniversary of the real Million Dollar Quartet session, building "messy" moments into a rehearsed show, and what he listens for in each of the four legends.

What is the setup for MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS, and what happens when these four artists get in a room together?

For the readers who have not seen MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET, both that show and CHRISTMAS take place on December 4, 1956 (we are rapidly approaching the 70th anniversary) in Memphis, TN at Sun Records. It was a Carl Perkins recording session to follow the success of his 'Blue Suede Shoes'; a young and unknown Jerry Lee Lewis was hired as a session piano player. Elvis had driven across country with his girlfriend (named Dyanne in the show) to be home for Christmas and was planning to stop by Sun and see Sam Phillips, the owner of Sun and widely regarded as the Father of Rock 'n' Roll. Sam called Johnny Cash to come by, and when they were all in one room, the four started playing songs and talking. Sam had the forethought to hire a photographer to capture the moment, and the next day the Press-Scimitar dubbed them the Million Dollar Quartet.

The original show ends with the famous picture being taken. MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS STARTS with the picture being taken, and the night continues on. We hear more of the guys' hits as well as their versions of Christmas songs. We hear about their Christmases growing up as poor kids and what their hopes are for the future. What happens is a musical love letter to the time period as well as to any fans of these four guys. Egos clash at times, but in the end what brings them all together is the music.

You're both the music director and Johnny Cash in this production. How does performing onstage shape the way you lead the music?

This is now my fourth time doing MDQX. I've learned a lot from the music directors I have worked with, but also from music directing once before. Because Johnny really doesn't lead any of the songs instrumentally, a lot of it is getting all of us to operate like a band that has been playing together for years. It is using one ear to get the sounds and songs to have the period-piece feel they need, and the other ear as a true musical theatre music director to work on underscoring, cues, and building musical theatrical moments.

This is your second time music directing MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS. What did you learn from the first go-round that you're bringing to the Gateway production?

I have found a number of things that are "unwritten" that work well in the show. It's not about changing anything that was originally orchestrated, as all of the original arrangements are great. But some moments need a bit of nuance, and a lot of what I do is making sure we get the authentic period sound we need. I'm an audiophile and amateur music historian, so I use that to inform a lot of what I do. We want it to sound as close to the records everyone loves as possible.

The music is played live, but the jam has to feel like it's happening for the first time. How do you rehearse for that kind of spontaneity?

A lot of that has to do with focus. When someone steps forward to take a solo, we show our surprise. A lot of the underscoring stops abruptly, so some of that we build to be "messy," almost like the classic record scratch that happens when someone walks in the room. We also layer a lot of the music so that people add on one by one, as though they are learning the song as we go. That is honestly one of the most fun things to focus on while music directing for me.

What musical details do you listen for when capturing the distinct sounds of Cash, Lewis, Perkins, and Presley?

It's really different for each person. For Carl, the emphasis is on the guitar style and sound. Unfortunately most people are not as familiar with Carl, so we really give them a crash course in his musical importance. Our Perkins, Jeremy Sevelovitz, brings not only his virtuosic guitar playing to the role, but also his soulful vocals. Similarly, Jerry Lee Lewis' piano playing is much more iconic than his voice. A staccato right hand and quick-moving left hand in the bass is what we work on the most. Alex Burnette's voice is perfectly suited to Jerry Lee's country/blues styling as well.

The emphasis with Elvis is of course on his iconic voice: how he phrases, the "uh huh huh" inflections in his voice, the quiver in his vibrato, and the soulful depth he brings to certain notes and phrases. I think our Elvis, Noah Barnes, nails ALL of that. Just wait until you hear his 'Blue Christmas.'

For Cash, my focus is on his acoustic guitar playing, which is quite specific, and of course his low voice and specific timbre. I have been singing as Johnny for nearly 20 years, but it is still always a work in progress. We all are constantly listening to and watching the source material and making adjustments because we take their music and legacies very seriously.

Can you share a moment from rehearsal or a favorite onstage exchange that shows how the cast listens and cues each other during a number?

We really all have to be listening to each other at all times, and during a lot of the show we have songs that fade in and out of monologues that the four of us have. We are listening, looking at each other, and really locking in for each of these. It is really what brings us together not only as a band, but as a group. A lot of that is also because of our rhythm section: Jason Curtis Rivera on bass and Brady Jacot on drums. A lot of the cues also come from Dyanne (Rachel Querreveld) and Sam Phillips (Luke Darnell), who are not only ALSO great musicians, but also have an ear for how to seamlessly integrate their dialogue into the underscoring, as the bulk of the storytelling is on them.

What happens to a familiar holiday song like 'Blue Christmas' or 'Jingle Bell Rock' when it's in the hands of this quartet?

'Blue Christmas' changes slightly for each of the guys as we each sing a verse. But people who love Elvis' version will get it sounding as close to that record as possible. 'Jingle Bell Rock' starts faithful to the Brenda Lee version but also takes it to a very authentic rockabilly version.

What do you hope audiences of different generations take with them when they leave Gateway Playhouse this holiday season?

That these guys all came from very humble beginnings. With the benefit of history, I think everyone has a broad idea about these guys and their careers as a whole. But with this show we really get to see a snapshot of their lives at the beginning of their careers. Where they came from and where they hope they are going. We get to see their big yet different personalities interacting with each other, and what their musicality added to each other's songs.

Above all, we bring some of the most beloved Christmas songs and these guys' hits to life on stage. We hope we bring back some amazing memories of years and holidays past, and we hope to see people singing along and dancing in the aisles when we finish the show with a five-song concert. Rockin', rollin', and Christmas spirit all the way.

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS runs November 27, 2026 through January 3, 2027 at Gateway Playhouse, 215 South Country Road, Bellport, NY, with a sensory-friendly performance on Friday, December 4 at 11 a.m. For tickets and the full performance schedule, visit TheGateway.org.

The race is on for the Long Island Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 ANYTHING GOES North Fork Community Theatre 11% 2 URINETOWN THE MUSICAL South Shore Theatre Experience 9% 3 ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & GLORIA ESTEFAN The Argyle Theatre 6% 4 AMERICAN IDIOT Cultural Arts Playhouse 5% 5 WEST SIDE STORY The Gateway Playhouse 5% Best Play 1 A FEW GOOD MEN North Fork Community Theatre 22% 2 APPROPRIATE EastLine Theatre 18% 3 A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE South Shore Theatre Experience 11% 4 THE CONFESSION CM Performing Arts Center 6% 5 MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Manes Studio Theatre Long Island 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Cultural Arts Playhouse 15% 2 North Fork Community Theatre 12% 3 CM Performing Arts Center 11% 4 The Gateway Playhouse 8% 5 The Argyle Theatre 8% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Justin Wooster - URINETOWN THE MUSICAL South Shore Theatre Experience 8% 2 Kristen Tarragó - ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & GLORIA ESTEFAN The Argyle Theatre 6% 3 Victoria Gullo - BRIGADOON Narrows Community Theater 5% 4 Megan Elyse Fulmer - WEST SIDE STORY The Gateway Playhouse 5% 5 Gavin James Krautz - SOMETHING ROTTEN! The Madison Theatre 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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