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The John W. Engeman Theater presents the Long Island premiere of Dr. Seuss’S HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL, now playing through December 27, 2026 in Northport. Based on Dr. Seuss’s beloved holiday classic, the musical brings the whimsical world of Whoville to life as the Grinch, whose heart is two sizes too small, sets out to steal Christmas from the holiday-loving Whos. Narrated by Max the Dog, the production features the beloved songs ‘You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch’ and ‘Welcome Christmas,’ with a book and lyrics by Timothy Mason, music by Mel Marvin, and additional music and lyrics by Albert Hague and Dr. Seuss. The production is directed by Drew Humphrey, with choreography by Alyssa Sarnoff and music direction by David Wolfson, and features Broadway veteran James Judy as Old Max and Liesl Jaye, a member of the musical’s 2007 Broadway cast.

Starring in the title role is Ryan Knowles, who makes his Engeman debut. On Broadway, Knowles played nine characters in THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL, and his touring credits include QUEEN’S WE WILL ROCK YOU, Todrick Hall’s OZ, and the national tour of HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS!, where he played Grampa Who and understudied the Grinch. He recently appeared as Hades in Disney’s HERCULES aboard the Disney Destiny, has performed in 47 states, and has portrayed the Devil no fewer than thirteen times.

BroadwayWorld spoke with Knowles about finally sinking his teeth into the Grinch, his rules for playing iconic villains, and the single line that signals the character’s transformation.

What does it mean to return to HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! after playing Grampa Who on the national tour, this time stepping into the title role?

It’s a dream come true-who. I had the pleasure of being an understudy for the Grinch on tour, under the legendary Stefan Karl, but because he was such a rock star, I never went on. I’ve been dying to sink my teeth into the Grinch for a very long time. As someone who plays a lot of villains, I think the Grinch might be one of the greatest.

You’ve played the Devil thirteen times and recently Hades in Disney’s HERCULES. What is it about larger-than-life villains that you find so appealing, and how does the Grinch fit into that lineup?

Villains, by their very nature, are layered. They’re conflicted. They are multitudinous in their emotional shades of grey. The hero might have “love” and “virtue” on their side, but a villain has a veritable Golden Corral buffet of grievances, slights, jealousies, and resentments to draw upon. Those character traits are much more fun to play than the vanilla hero fare. The villain carries within their role inherent stakes. When you’re playing a villain it is fun and remarkably easy to convince yourself that “Everything Matters.”

And for the Grinch that’s very true. At the beginning of the show he’s in misery. He hatches a plan to escape this misery. The plan is executed. And not only does his plan fail, but his entire nature is changed as a result. A complete 180. And it occurred to me that rarely, if ever, is this character arc found amongst villains. Which makes the Grinch an exceptionally fun and special character to bring to life.

The Grinch is one of the most iconic characters in holiday storytelling. How are you approaching making him your own while honoring audience expectations?

Here are my rules for playing well-known villains: there are certain vocal and physical attributes people are going to want to experience from certain characters. That vocabulary of movement and voice must be respected. But between those scattered familiar sights and sounds, it’s all mine. From there, I seek to establish other parameters and features for the character, with these always being rooted in either the actual clues gleaned from the text or the logical assumptions gathered from the situation.

With the Grinch, for one small instance, there is a moment when he is about to complete his arc, his change into a Who, and before he does, the first sign something is different is that he says, “I’m cold.” This is a beast who lives in ice. And this is the first time he’s ever felt uncomfortably cold. And it’s my job to show that thought, that change. What it manifests into and looks like. And that’s always a marvelous opportunity for something magical.

How have you developed the voice and physicality for your Grinch, and how much of the comedy is built into the script versus discovered in the rehearsal room?

For the body, I of course leaned heavily on the original cartoon’s poses and movements. Like Fosse’s “pretty pictures,” the memorable images of the Grinch’s form from that cartoon informed my physicality. For the voice, I leaned into the thought that his voice is deep and gravelly because he never talks to anyone. So it’s like he’s got a terminal case of morning voice. For him, it’s either silence or screaming. So his vocal register reflects that.

As for the comedy, some is baked into the text (the Grinch’s cookie-and-milk burp comes to mind), but most of what I would say are the funniest parts came from the rehearsal room. Our director, Drew Humphrey, is a very funny guy and has an excellent sense of play and timing. So it was fun coming up with bits and refining them until they were as funny as they can be. I’m specifically thinking of a bit when the Grinch throws a water pitcher offstage and ostensibly hits Cindy-Lou. It’s hard to not laugh at that vicious villainy, even onstage.

Beneath the mischief, the Grinch has a real emotional journey. How do you approach the vulnerability and eventual transformation of the character?

As stated before, his arc is a complete 180. Complete change at his core. That journey demands, above all else, contrast. We are gonna have a change. A big one. And we show that through the contrast of what the Grinch was at the start and what he becomes. We must witness it in everything about him, big or small. His voice, his posture, his eyes, everything must soften. If, when the Grinch plots maniacally, he fans and rifles his hairy fingers, then when he is at peace his fingers hang soft without movement. If the Grinch begins with a scowl for Whoville, his eyes must become open and wide, just like his heart. So, in a word, contrast.

What do you think truly motivates the Grinch’s disdain for Christmas, and how does that inform your performance?

If you do not have a family, or loved ones, or simply spend the holidays alone sometime, it can be easy to start to resent the relentless good cheer and familial festivity Christmastime represents. You can’t escape it. And that’s just humans. Now let’s talk Who-mans. Their whole world is Christmas. Now, I love Christmas. It’s great. But if I were in Whoville, after a year or two, I fear I might join the Grinch on Mount Crumpit.

What has it been like working with director Drew Humphrey and the creative team to bring Whoville to life at the Engeman?

I’ve never worked at the Engeman or with Drew or Alyssa Sarnoff (our wonderful choreographer) before, but I had heard great things from friends. Turns out, they were all true. The Engeman is a great theatre with a marvelous team and crew. I hope to come back. They have a very high standard of quality at the Engeman. It’s been a great experience.

You’re sharing the stage with Broadway veterans like James Judy and Liesl Jaye as well as a cast of talented young performers. What has that collaboration been like?

The cast is, to a person, phenomenal. James Judy is an incredible actor and is just as wonderful off the stage as he is on it. Liesl and I both have Whoville in our past, so it’s been fun to compare memories. The cast is full of amazing performers who are giving their all. I’m so lucky to go into work every day to be surrounded by such fine artists. It makes the job not only easier, but magical. Theatre is a team sport if it is anything at all. And we’ve got a crazy awesome team.

What can Long Island audiences look forward to when they visit Whoville at the Engeman this holiday season, and what would you say to anyone considering making it part of their holiday tradition?

You know that holiday itch some of us need to get scratched? When the movies and the food and music just somehow isn’t enough? When you’ve got an itch for a celebratory, joyous, heartwarming Christmastime experience with enchanting music and brilliant performances? At the Engeman this Yuletide season, the Grinch is scratching.

Dr. Seuss’S HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL plays through December 27, 2026 at the John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main Street, Northport, NY. For tickets and information, visit engemantheater.com or call the box office at 631-261-2900.

The race is on for the Long Island Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 ANYTHING GOES North Fork Community Theatre 11% 2 URINETOWN THE MUSICAL South Shore Theatre Experience 9% 3 ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & GLORIA ESTEFAN The Argyle Theatre 6% 4 AMERICAN IDIOT Cultural Arts Playhouse 6% 5 WEST SIDE STORY The Gateway Playhouse 5% Best Play 1 A FEW GOOD MEN North Fork Community Theatre 24% 2 A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE South Shore Theatre Experience 13% 3 APPROPRIATE EastLine Theatre 12% 4 THE CONFESSION CM Performing Arts Center 7% 5 MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Manes Studio Theatre Long Island 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Cultural Arts Playhouse 15% 2 North Fork Community Theatre 12% 3 CM Performing Arts Center 11% 4 The Gateway Playhouse 8% 5 The Argyle Theatre 8% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Justin Wooster - URINETOWN THE MUSICAL South Shore Theatre Experience 8% 2 Kristen Tarragó - ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & GLORIA ESTEFAN The Argyle Theatre 7% 3 Victoria Gullo - BRIGADOON Narrows Community Theater 5% 4 Megan Elyse Fulmer - WEST SIDE STORY The Gateway Playhouse 5% 5 Gavin James Krautz - SOMETHING ROTTEN! The Madison Theatre 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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