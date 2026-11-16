"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Harry Connick, Jr.'s THE HAPPY ELF is Coming to Argyle Theatre Holiday Season
Performances will run Saturday, November 21 through Sunday, January 3, 2027.
The Argyle Theatre is bringing holiday cheer to Long Island this season with Harry Connick, Jr.'s THE HAPPY ELF, opening Saturday, November 21, and running through Sunday, January 3, 2027 with additional holiday performances: Nov. 27, Dec. 23, 24 (Christmas Eve), 29, & 30.
Directed and choreographed by Hunter Fenstermaker, with music direction by Karina Gallagher, this jazz-filled holiday musical invites families to discover the true meaning of Christmas through a story of kindness, friendship, and believing in yourself.
Featuring music and lyrics by Grammy and Emmy Award-winning entertainer Harry Connick, Jr., with a book by Lauren Gunderson and Andrew Fishman, The Happy Elf follows Eubie, an enthusiastic North Pole elf whose boundless Christmas spirit is put to the ultimate test.
When Eubie discovers that the children of Bluesville have landed on Santa's naughty list, he refuses to give up on them. Determined to spread Christmas joy, he embarks on a mission to transform the gloomy town into a place filled with kindness, laughter, and holiday magic. Along the way, Eubie discovers that even the smallest act of goodness can make an extraordinary difference.
Based on Connick's beloved holiday song and animated special, the musical introduces a new generation of children to the joy of jazz while delivering a timeless message for audiences of all ages.
Leading the company is Will Logan (The Better Sister, Amazon Prime Video; The Hunting Party, NBC) as Eubie, returning for his fourth production of The Happy Elf at The Argyle Theatre. The cast also features Danielle Nodelman (Hair, Shea's 710 Theatre; Fiddler on the Roof, Lighthouse Repertory) as Molly; Devin Eichel (Next to Normal, Footloose) as Hamm; Caitlin Therese Howe (Disney Cruise Line; The Confession) as Gilda; Cadence Robin-Song (AMDA graduate) as Norbert; Branch Worsham (Argyle's Finding Nemo and Freckleface Strawberry) as Santa; Alondra Schuck (Off-Broadway's Singfeld: A Musical About Nothing!; Rent) as Mrs. Claus/Coppa; Paul Schiller (Xanadu, Urinetown) as the Mayor of Bluesville; Isabel Camacho (Argyle's Freckleface Strawberry; Shrek) as Gurt; and Andrew Crouch (Newsies, The Prom) as Curtis. The ensemble includes Brooke Cassatto (The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie, Crazy for You), Saraya Joy (professional stage debut), Kiara Robinson (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812; Argyle's Freckleface Strawberry), and Alicia Villadiego (The SpongeBob Musical, A Chorus Line).
The Happy Elf features music, lyrics, arrangements, and orchestrations by Harry Connick, Jr., with a book by Lauren Gunderson and Andrew Fishman The Argyle Theatre creative and production team includes Hunter Fenstermaker (Director/Choreographer), Karina Gallagher (Musical Director), Pat Downes (Scenic Designer), Amanda Scanze (Costume Designer), Michael Visco (Lighting Designer), Matthew Walsh (Sound Designer), Callie Hester (Props Designer), Nikki Rinaudo-Concessi (Wig/Hair/Makeup Designer), Gabby Duarte (Production Stage Manager), Jordan Coene (Assistant Stage Manager) and Caitlin Therese Howe (Dance Captain).
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