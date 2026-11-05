HOLIDAY SWING II to Return to Cold Spring Harbor with April Varner and the Konrad Paszkudzki Quartet

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Concerts by the Pond will present Holiday Swing II, featuring vocalist April Varner and the Konrad Paszkudzki Quartet, on Saturday, December 12, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.

Following last year's Holiday Swing concert, Varner and Paszkudzki return to St. John's Episcopal Church in Cold Spring Harbor, this time with an expanded quartet.

Varner and Paszkudzki will present a holiday jazz program featuring vocals and piano, accompanied by a quartet. The performance will feature familiar seasonal music and take place in St. John's sanctuary.

The performance is part of the 13th season of Concerts by the Pond, which brings outstanding artists and distinctive live musical experiences to Long Island.

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