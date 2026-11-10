HAMMER OF THE GODS: THE LED ZEPPELIN EXPERIENCE Will Come to Patchogue Theatre

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Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts has announced that Hammer of the Gods: The Led Zeppelin Experience will appear on Saturday, April 10, 2027, at 8 p.m.

Tickets are priced from $60 to $90, including fees, and will go on sale to the public Friday, Nov. 13, at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online, in person at the theater's box office at 71 East Main St. in Patchogue, or by phone at 631-207-1313.

Hammer of the Gods is an international touring act that recreates the live concerts of Led Zeppelin during the early 1970s. The production features period costumes, equipment, staging, lighting and sound systems designed to reflect the band's original performances.

Since 2000, Hammer of the Gods has performed for tens of thousands of fans. The two-hour multimedia production includes selections from every Led Zeppelin album and incorporates material exploring the history of the band.

The show features musicians performing renditions of Led Zeppelin's songs, with an emphasis on recreating the band's sound and live performance style. Its audience includes both longtime Led Zeppelin fans and younger listeners discovering the band's music.

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