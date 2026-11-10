GRACE POTTER & THE TRESPASSERS to Perform at Patchogue Theatre in January

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Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts has announced that Grace Potter & The Trespassers will perform on Sunday, January 24, 2027, at 7 p.m.

The four-time Grammy Award nominee will bring music from her latest album, Trespasser, the follow-up to her 2023 release Mother Road. The new album marks Potter's seventh studio LP and draws inspiration from her experiences traveling between Topanga Canyon, California, and her family farm in Vermont.

Produced by Potter's husband and longtime collaborator Eric Valentine, Trespasser features a mix of rock, soul, and country influences. Recording sessions took place across California, Nashville, and Vermont, with contributions from musicians including Benmont Tench, Nick Bockrath, Tim Deaux, Matt Musty, and members of Potter's longtime touring band.

"I believe we need to challenge the way we've been told to navigate our lives, because so many of the boundaries we've set up aren't working; we're not living authentically," Potter said of the album's themes.

The record follows the 2025 release of Medicine, an album Potter originally recorded with producer T Bone Burnett in 2008. Unlike her previous projects, which often emphasized a cohesive sound captured during concentrated recording sessions, Trespasser developed through a more experimental process involving multiple groups of collaborators.

The album features tracks including "Main Street U.S.A.," "Love Me Not," "Run Baby Run," and "Belong," with songs exploring themes of personal freedom, human connection, self-discovery, and the desire to move beyond established boundaries.

Potter has performed alongside artists including the Rolling Stones and Robert Plant, and has received recognition from musicians including Bob Dylan and Bonnie Raitt.

About Grace Potter

Grace Potter is a singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist whose career spans rock, soul, blues, and Americana. A four-time Grammy Award nominee, she has released seven studio albums and is known for her powerful vocals and energetic live performances.

Her latest album, Trespasser, continues the musical and thematic exploration of Mother Road, combining autobiographical songwriting with fictional characters and narratives.

Performance Information

Grace Potter & The Trespassers will perform at Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, located at 71 East Main Street in Patchogue, New York, on Sunday, January 24, 2027, at 7 p.m.

For additional information, visit PatchogueTheatre.org.

Tickets are $58.00 - $198.00 including fees including fees and can be purchased in person at 71 East Main Street in Patchogue, by phone at 631-207-1313, or online at: https://ci.ovationtix.com/34780/performance/11888647

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, November 13 at 10AM.

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